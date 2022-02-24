Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Otago Polytechnic Adds ‘old-school’ Approach To Student Support

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 3:45 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

Otago Polytechnic’s ongoing efforts to support its learners now include additional measures - "old-school" distractions such as board games, books and playing cards.

"We have implemented a wide range of measures to ensure the health and safety of learners, now that Covid-19 has a more active presence in our community," says Dr Megan Gibbons, Chief Executive, Otago Polytechnic.

"As well as providing food, medicines, sanitary items and other important domestic supplies, we are mindful that we need to support our learners’ mental and social wellbeing.

"A key part of this is looking at ways to help keep them entertained while in isolation, beyond them binge-watching various television series.

"We are asking our generous staff to donate board games, novels, packs of cards, magazines etc. These will then be distributed by our service teams and additional staff who have volunteered to reach out to learners.

"We would like to donate any such items to our learners in Te Pā Tauira-Otago Polytechnic Student Village as well as in flats and homes.

"Our focus at this time is to ensure that any person who is isolating is ok, has access to what they need, and has good support around them," Dr Gibbons says.

"We have teams who will continue to monitor their wellbeing and connect with them daily.

"We acknowledge this is a stressful time. We urge any students who feel scared or anxious, have questions or need support in any way, to contact our Student Support teams. Likewise, we urge staff to utilize our support systems."

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 