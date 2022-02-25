Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Stephanie Mills New National Secretary At NZEI Te Riu Roa

Friday, 25 February 2022, 2:54 pm
Press Release: NZEI

New Zealand’s largest education sector union NZEI Te Riu Roa has appointed Stephanie Mills as National Secretary Korimako Tangiata.

She will take up the role on 7 March.

She is currently the Director of Campaigns and leads the ECE Voice project at NZEI Te Riu Roa, having also served as communications director for six years.

“We believe that Stephanie is the perfect leader to take us into our next chapter,” NZEI Te Riu Roa president Liam Rutherford said. “She already has strong relationships with many of our members and has a clear vision of where we need to go.

“Her campaigning and communications skills have been an integral part of the union’s most visible and successful campaigns over the last decade – from Kua Tae Te Wā to the teacher aide and support worker pay parity wins, the fight against National Standards, and the journey to pay parity for ECE teachers.”

Originally a journalist, she spent almost 15 years working in governance and leadership roles for Greenpeace in Aotearoa and overseas and led the successful campaign aboard the Rainbow Warrior to end French nuclear testing at Moruroa in 1995.

Her journey with the education sector began with Te Whāriki as a playcentre parent, and her time with NZEI Te Riu Roa has paralleled her own children’s travels through early childhood education and school.

“It's this range of experiences, along with her ability to listen to members, to think strategically and to build relationships, including with senior sector and political leaders, that means Stephanie is well placed to lead the union into the future,” Mr Rutherford said.

“We know that she will continue to build new and relevant ways for people to engage and come together, deepen our Te Tīriti partnership and foster new ways of thinking to ensure educators lead the shaping of teaching and learning into the future.”

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 