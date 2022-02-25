Stephanie Mills New National Secretary At NZEI Te Riu Roa

New Zealand’s largest education sector union NZEI Te Riu Roa has appointed Stephanie Mills as National Secretary Korimako Tangiata.

She will take up the role on 7 March.

She is currently the Director of Campaigns and leads the ECE Voice project at NZEI Te Riu Roa, having also served as communications director for six years.

“We believe that Stephanie is the perfect leader to take us into our next chapter,” NZEI Te Riu Roa president Liam Rutherford said. “She already has strong relationships with many of our members and has a clear vision of where we need to go.

“Her campaigning and communications skills have been an integral part of the union’s most visible and successful campaigns over the last decade – from Kua Tae Te Wā to the teacher aide and support worker pay parity wins, the fight against National Standards, and the journey to pay parity for ECE teachers.”

Originally a journalist, she spent almost 15 years working in governance and leadership roles for Greenpeace in Aotearoa and overseas and led the successful campaign aboard the Rainbow Warrior to end French nuclear testing at Moruroa in 1995.

Her journey with the education sector began with Te Whāriki as a playcentre parent, and her time with NZEI Te Riu Roa has paralleled her own children’s travels through early childhood education and school.

“It's this range of experiences, along with her ability to listen to members, to think strategically and to build relationships, including with senior sector and political leaders, that means Stephanie is well placed to lead the union into the future,” Mr Rutherford said.

“We know that she will continue to build new and relevant ways for people to engage and come together, deepen our Te Tīriti partnership and foster new ways of thinking to ensure educators lead the shaping of teaching and learning into the future.”

