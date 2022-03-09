Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Degree Scholarship A First For Construction Project Management In New Zealand

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 5:46 pm
Press Release: The Building Intelligence Group

The first The Building Intelligence Group and Keystone Trust’s School Leaver Scholarship in Construction Project Management has been awarded to Wellingtonian Henry McIntyre.

Henry has just started a three-year Building Science degree at Victoria University, looking to major in project management.

The Building Intelligence Group, a leading independent specialist project management company (tbig.co.nz) and Keystone Trust launched the scholarship to support students during their degree as they work towards a professional career in project management. It’s the first to specifically support those looking for a profession in construction Project Manager.

Keystone Trust is a dedicated financial and pastoral support scholarship provider whose goal is to enable students with financial or circumstantial hardships to start a career in the property and construction sector. Students receive industry exposure, mentoring, support, and financial assistance.

The Building Intelligence Group Director Ian Macaskill said the company’s desire to give back to the industry led to the creation of a dedicated construction project management scholarship - a first for both Keystone Trust and The Building Intelligence Group.

The scholarship offers mentoring and the opportunity for work experience during the recipients’ degree.

“We’re proud to be able to open the door to young people who have that raw talent, to support the future of our construction sector. Our long association with Keystone Trust has seen us nurture and employ study award recipients over the years,” says Macaskill.

He says Henry McIntyre has shown he has potential in the construction project management sector.

“What impressed us most was Henry’s ability to see how his academic, sporting, and personal achievements, combined with a true desire for a vocation in the industry has led his way into pursuing a career as a Project Manager.”

Henry McIntyre (Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Toa) was Deputy Head Boy (Mana Taupau Matua) at St Patrick’s College, Wellington, and was selected for the Māori Secondary School Cricket team in 2021.

McIntyre says he is looking forward to the support the scholarship will offer throughout his studies.

“I’m grateful to pick up this scholarship from Keystone Trust and The Building Intelligence Group, not only to help me financially but also because of the mentoring I will get from the project managers at TBIG during my three years of study,” he said.

Amanda Stanes, General Manager at Keystone Trust, said the new partnership was a great opportunity to build on the existing long-standing relationship with The Building Intelligence Group.

“For us it’s not only about the financial assistance the recipients receive, but also the opportunity to work alongside experienced leaders in our sector, a supportive network during study, mentoring, and the chance to make connections with people in their industry. This scholarship with The Building Intelligence Group will provide that, both during and after study,” says Stanes.

The Building Intelligence Group has worked alongside the Trust to create a career education booklet on construction project management which has been distributed to all New Zealand high schools.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The Building Intelligence Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: The French Dispatch - Wes Anderson's New Yorker Tribute


Very few contemporary American film directors can claim to have earned the title of auteur, but for sheer visual invention and cinematic joie de vivre, there is no more consistent director working in Hollywood today than Wes Anderson.
More>>


Howard Davis: Ali Harper Covers The Songs Of Carole King

Following hard on the heels of her previous hit show The Look Of Love, glamorous Christchurch chanteuse Ali Harper has embarked on another nostalgic musical ride, this time covering the songs of Carole King. More>>



Howard Davis: Hilma af Klint & Rita Angus


Two major exhibitions by female artists currently on view in Wellington could not be more exciting or different. Hilma af Klint’s large, abstract, and light-filled geometric compositions contrast sharply with Rita Angus’ much smaller, but densely layered portraits and landscapes. More>>

Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 