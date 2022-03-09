New Degree Scholarship A First For Construction Project Management In New Zealand

The first The Building Intelligence Group and Keystone Trust’s School Leaver Scholarship in Construction Project Management has been awarded to Wellingtonian Henry McIntyre.

Henry has just started a three-year Building Science degree at Victoria University, looking to major in project management.

The Building Intelligence Group, a leading independent specialist project management company (tbig.co.nz) and Keystone Trust launched the scholarship to support students during their degree as they work towards a professional career in project management. It’s the first to specifically support those looking for a profession in construction Project Manager.

Keystone Trust is a dedicated financial and pastoral support scholarship provider whose goal is to enable students with financial or circumstantial hardships to start a career in the property and construction sector. Students receive industry exposure, mentoring, support, and financial assistance.

The Building Intelligence Group Director Ian Macaskill said the company’s desire to give back to the industry led to the creation of a dedicated construction project management scholarship - a first for both Keystone Trust and The Building Intelligence Group.

The scholarship offers mentoring and the opportunity for work experience during the recipients’ degree.

“We’re proud to be able to open the door to young people who have that raw talent, to support the future of our construction sector. Our long association with Keystone Trust has seen us nurture and employ study award recipients over the years,” says Macaskill.

He says Henry McIntyre has shown he has potential in the construction project management sector.

“What impressed us most was Henry’s ability to see how his academic, sporting, and personal achievements, combined with a true desire for a vocation in the industry has led his way into pursuing a career as a Project Manager.”

Henry McIntyre (Ngāti Raukawa and Ngāti Toa) was Deputy Head Boy (Mana Taupau Matua) at St Patrick’s College, Wellington, and was selected for the Māori Secondary School Cricket team in 2021.

McIntyre says he is looking forward to the support the scholarship will offer throughout his studies.

“I’m grateful to pick up this scholarship from Keystone Trust and The Building Intelligence Group, not only to help me financially but also because of the mentoring I will get from the project managers at TBIG during my three years of study,” he said.

Amanda Stanes, General Manager at Keystone Trust, said the new partnership was a great opportunity to build on the existing long-standing relationship with The Building Intelligence Group.

“For us it’s not only about the financial assistance the recipients receive, but also the opportunity to work alongside experienced leaders in our sector, a supportive network during study, mentoring, and the chance to make connections with people in their industry. This scholarship with The Building Intelligence Group will provide that, both during and after study,” says Stanes.

The Building Intelligence Group has worked alongside the Trust to create a career education booklet on construction project management which has been distributed to all New Zealand high schools.

