University Of Auckland In International Top 50 In 12 Subjects

Waipapa Taumata Rau, the University of Auckland celebrates everyone involved in the most recent QS Subject Rankings, which sees 12 subjects in the Top 50 in the world. This compares with 10 in Top 50 last year.

The rankings reinforce the University’s position as the leading university in Aotearoa New Zealand, with scores judged on both academic and employer reputation as well as a new International Research Network metric that assesses the degree of international diversity in terms of research collaboration. This last measure is particularly relevant to the University of Auckland, which has highly diverse and inclusive research network spanning the globe.

The University is in the Top 100 in a further 10 subjects and ranks in 44 of the 51 discipline-specific subject tables. It was ranked first overall among New Zealand universities and in 37 of the 44 subjects.

Provost, Professor Valerie Linton, said that the University’s new strategy Taumata Teitei has a strong transdisciplinary focus and the outstanding results from the Subject rankings provide a solid basis to identify and further explore this across the University.

“Our transdisciplinary approach creates opportunities to solve some of the greatest societal challenges we face both nationally and across the world. It is our strength across a wide number of disciplines, as demonstrated in these rankings, that provides the basis for that,” she said.

The University of Auckland’s 12 subjects in the World Top 50 are:

Geography #30

Pharmacy & Pharmacology #31

Sports-related Subjects #32=

Linguistics #36=

Anthropology #37

Education #37

Engineering – Civil & Structural #40=

Psychology #42

English Language & Literature #42=

Nursing #42=

Archaeology 43

Accounting & Finance #46=



Psychology, Linguistics and Accounting & Finance have returned to the Top 50, which the University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Research, Professor Jim Metson says is particularly satisfying given the increasing competition and popularity of these subjects.

“This excellent result highlights the international competitiveness of research across all of these disciplines. To have 12 subjects in the top 50 demonstrates the outstanding efforts of staff through one of the most challenging periods the University has faced.”

To achieve the rankings, QS analysed more than 14.7 million unique papers, producing close to 96 million citations. 1,543 institutions ranked across 51 subjects in 5 broad subject areas, creating over 17,700 ranked entries.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) is the world’s leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector. The QS World University Rankings portfolio, inaugurated in 2004, has grown to become the world’s most popular source of comparative data about university performance. www.TopUniversities.com

