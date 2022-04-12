Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

First-of-a-kind Partnership To Deliver World-class Training For School Boards

Tuesday, 12 April 2022, 5:10 pm
Press Release: NZSTA

World-class online training is set to be rolled out for the 17,000-plus school board members in Aotearoa under an Open Polytechnic/NZ School Trustees Association (NZSTA) partnership for innovation.

“Through the power of partnership, and the combined expertise of the two organisations, we’ll be able to offer better targeted training to meet the learning and professional development needs of school boards, which can vary considerably,” says NZSTA CEO, Elise Adams.

Ms Adams says she expects the recently-signed preferred partnership agreement between the two organisations will bring multiple long-term benefits for online education, paving the way for further innovative collaborations across the sector and increasing participation rates.

“We have already experienced a significant increase in interest from board members in their professional learning and development over the last 18 months, following an extensive review which brought about numerous changes to our training and other services for school boards.”

“The collaboration is a first for both organisations and, to the best of our knowledge, online adult learning for school boards in Aotearoa.”

The training will be delivered through Open Polytechnic’s state-of-the-art digital learning platform, iQualify. iQualify is a New Zealand made platform that is designed to offer an engaging and motivating online learning experience anywhere, anytime.

“With many school board members being busy parents, the new partnership is an excellent opportunity for Open Polytechnic and NZSTA to enable members to upskill while balancing other commitments,” says Open Polytechnic Chief Executive, Dr Caroline Seelig.

For further information about education services Open Polytechnic, a subsidiary of Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, can offer organisations who want to upskill their staff, visit https://www.openpolytechnic.ac.nz/commercial/

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from NZSTA on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 