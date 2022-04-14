Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Auditor-General's Report, Tertiary Education Sector: What We Saw In 2021

Thursday, 14 April 2022, 2:59 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

Our report Tertiary education sector: What we saw in 2021 was presented to the House of Representatives today. This report focuses on two key areas – the ongoing vocational education reform programme and the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on the tertiary education sector.

The vocational education reforms are the most significant reforms in the tertiary education sector in 25 years. They provide an opportunity for better accountability and reporting of performance by the sector to the people and communities it serves. We acknowledge the complexity and scale of the work that’s been done so far to implement the reforms.

Creating Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology in April 2020 was central to the reforms. On that date, the 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics were disestablished and became Crown entity subsidiary companies. The Education and Training Act 2020 states that the subsidiary companies will continue in existence until they become fully integrated with Te Pūkenga, which will be on 31 December 2022 at the latest. Because of its central role in the reforms, Te Pūkenga needs to be clear about its operating model – that is, what it delivers, how it delivers it, and the assets, infrastructure, and capabilities it needs. Although progress has been made on this, much remains to be done.

Although disruptive and challenging, the Covid-19 pandemic has led to changes in the way tertiary education institutions deliver tertiary education. The pandemic has also brought the sector’s financial resilience into sharp focus. This will likely lead to new ways of operating that will help tertiary education institutions to be financially sustainable in the long term.

Given the many interdependencies the tertiary education sector has with other sectors, an integrated and strategic approach to the sector’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic is needed. For example, labour market and immigration settings are directly relevant to tertiary education institutions’ operations. Therefore, any changes made to these settings can have significant impacts on the tertiary education sector.

A media kit is available for this report.

An epub and two-page summary are also available for this report.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Office of the Auditor-General on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 