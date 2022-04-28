AUT Rises In Global Impact Rankings

The Auckland University of Technology (AUT) has again been ranked amongst the world’s leading universities in the 2022 Times Higher Education Impact Rankings, recognising its ongoing commitment to creating a more sustainable future.

The rankings, released today, has seen AUT achieve an overall rank of 60th out of 1406 universities in terms of global impact, rising 16 places from last year.

The Impact Rankings analyse the social and economic impact of universities, based on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The 17 SDGs collectively aim to address the most serious and critical global challenges of our time, including ending extreme poverty, fighting inequality and injustice, and combatting climate change.

AUT Vice-Chancellor, Professor Damon Salesa, says the ranking reflects AUT’s determination to contribute to addressing these challenges through its teaching, research, and operations.

“Everything we do at AUT is driven by a commitment to building a better future for our students, staff and Aotearoa New Zealand,” says Professor Salesa.

“The latest Impact Ranking reflects our commitment and ability as New Zealand’s university of technology. Through our ongoing contribution to the SDGs we will continue to build a better future and bring our unique capacities to bear on critical issues facing the world.”



According to the 2022 THE Impact Rankings, AUT is ranked in the top 50 in universities worldwide on the following SDGs:

SDG 8: Decent work and economic growth (11th)

SDG 5: Gender equality (18th)

SDG 17: Partnership for the goals (34th)

SDG 11: Sustainable cities and communities (46th).

AUT also placed in the top 100 (63rd) on SDG 10: Reduced inequalities.

AUT’s overall score of 91.5 takes into account its partnerships with government and NGOs, policy impact, volume of research projects related to the SDGs, the introduction of policies to support its diverse community, and the development of its inaugural Sustainability Report.

“As a university, we have a specific contribution to make in shaping a better future – through our research, discourse, and debate, and by developing curiosity, critical thinking, and creative innovation in our students,” says Professor Salesa.

“Our commitment to the SDGs extends to every facet of the university, and while we will always keep looking for ways to improve our contribution, it’s encouraging to see our efforts reflected in this year’s rankings.”

