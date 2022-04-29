Addressing The Social, Cultural And Educational Needs Of Pacific Learners

Pacific Learners is a community-led initiative borne from a desire to see Pacific tamariki succeed. In order to unlock Pacific children’s full potential, Pacific Learners believes that it is crucial to address the cultural, social, educational and wellbeing needs of our Pacific children.

Pacific Learners addresses these issues by providing a host of digital resources - including over 50 animated videos. From learning a number of different Pacific languages, to ways our tamariki can deal with stress, bullying and other topics that parents might find difficult to talk about, Pacific Learners is a useful tool for parents and educators.

In addition, Pacific Learners produces STEAM-related animated videos designed to encourage and ignite the passions of young Pacific learners in the areas of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics.

Pacific Learners have seen the impact of COVID-19 on rangatahi first-hand. As such, Pacific Learners’ educational resources have been formulated by a team of Pacific educators with Pacific learners in mind.

From Kiribati, Tuvalu, Samoa, Tonga, Niue and the Cook Islands, the Pacific Learners team is passionate about lifting up Pacific children.

Pacific Learners’ digital resources are also valuable tools for educators to introduce their students to Pacific language and Pacific cultural education.

During a time where the uncertainty of COVID-19 has hampered children’s ability to learn in classroom settings, Pacific Learners believes that connecting tamariki to elements of Pacific cultural learning is more important now than it has ever been before.

Ofa Lewis, co-founder of Pacific Learners Education, runs an early childhood centre in Otahuhu, with over 90% of the centre’s roll of Pacific descent. “COVID-19 has had a significant impact on our kids’ learning,” she says. “Pacific Learners is a resource that allows our kids to develop their cultural identities while also gaining valuable knowledge.”

Early childcare centres and primary school classrooms across Aotearoa New Zealand have used Pacific Learners as an educational resource.

“Our aim for Pacific Learners Education is that it becomes a resource that supports our Pacific communities and lifts up the achievements of our Pacific children.”

