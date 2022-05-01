Aotearoa Legal Workers’ Union National Student Committee Launches Across Law Schools On International Workers’ Day

The Aotearoa Legal Workers’ Union National Student Committee (ALWUNSC) has representatives at every law school in Aotearoa, and today, they launch their campaign to encourage fellow law students to join.

“As many of us head back on campus, you will start to notice our presence on your campus and screens. We chose to launch online on 1st May, International Workers’ Day, in solidarity with workers across the world who have collectively organised to gain fairer pay and conditions. Keep an eye out for our information evening, social media takeover, and recruitment drive at your law school ” says Charlie Robinson, ALWU National Executive Student Representative.

Robinson convenes the ALWUNSC, which is made up of a dedicated group of student representatives from across the motu. Now the ALWUNSC wants to spread its message of union activity more widely.

“Membership for students is free! By joining and being active in the union movement, we have insight and influence in our chosen profession. We can help make the legal profession more inclusive, safe, and fair,” says Robinson.

Isabella Lenihan-Ikin, ALWU Co-President, says, “ALWU is affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions but we are still a fledgling organisation, so student membership and involvement are vital to building the culture of collectivism in the legal industry before they enter the workplace. ALWU is heartened to see so many law students joining the movement, which was simply not an option before the union was formed. Unionism enables us to be proactive rather than reactive in fighting for much needed change in the legal profession.”

Robinson emphasises the importance of students in ALWU. “Student members have their finger on the pulse, agitate on important issues, and most importantly, ensure awareness of ALWU as the collective gateway to the industry for law students.”

