Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Aotearoa Legal Workers’ Union National Student Committee Launches Across Law Schools On International Workers’ Day

Sunday, 1 May 2022, 11:34 am
Press Release: ALWUNSC

The Aotearoa Legal Workers’ Union National Student Committee (ALWUNSC) has representatives at every law school in Aotearoa, and today, they launch their campaign to encourage fellow law students to join.

“As many of us head back on campus, you will start to notice our presence on your campus and screens. We chose to launch online on 1st May, International Workers’ Day, in solidarity with workers across the world who have collectively organised to gain fairer pay and conditions. Keep an eye out for our information evening, social media takeover, and recruitment drive at your law school ” says Charlie Robinson, ALWU National Executive Student Representative.

Robinson convenes the ALWUNSC, which is made up of a dedicated group of student representatives from across the motu. Now the ALWUNSC wants to spread its message of union activity more widely.

“Membership for students is free! By joining and being active in the union movement, we have insight and influence in our chosen profession. We can help make the legal profession more inclusive, safe, and fair,” says Robinson.

Isabella Lenihan-Ikin, ALWU Co-President, says, “ALWU is affiliated to the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions but we are still a fledgling organisation, so student membership and involvement are vital to building the culture of collectivism in the legal industry before they enter the workplace. ALWU is heartened to see so many law students joining the movement, which was simply not an option before the union was formed. Unionism enables us to be proactive rather than reactive in fighting for much needed change in the legal profession.”

Robinson emphasises the importance of students in ALWU. “Student members have their finger on the pulse, agitate on important issues, and most importantly, ensure awareness of ALWU as the collective gateway to the industry for law students.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ALWUNSC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 