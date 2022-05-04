International Appointments And Research To Advance Early Childhood Education

New academic appointments and collaborative research have cemented an international relationship to advance early childhood education knowledge and practice.

UNITAR International University of Malaysia has appointed two academic staff of Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand as Adjunct Professors of Early Childhood Education within its Faculty of Education and Humanities.

With a Memorandum of Co-Operation formalised in March this year, the two organisations have also launched their first joint research project into quality early childhood education and the curriculums of both Aotearoa New Zealand and Malaysia.

Te Rito Maioha chief executive Kathy Wolfe says both organisations are working together towards the common goal of improving early childhood education knowledge and practice in their own countries and globally.

As Adjunct Professors of Early Childhood Education with UNITAR, Te Rito Maioha’s Director of Teaching, Learning and Research Dr Rosina Merry and Research Leader Dr Tracey Carlyon will be teaching, leading research and other activities.

“The appointments are an important recognition and honour for Te Rito Maioha from the Vice Chancellor of UNITAR,” Kathy Wolfe says. “It also validates Te Rito Maioha’s standing and contribution to early childhood and teacher education at a global level, promoting the quality early childhood education all children deserve.”

