Te Tai Tokerau Principals Seriously Concerned About The Differences In Funding Children With Severe Behavioural Needs

Wednesday, 4 May 2022, 4:19 pm
Press Release: Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association

The region that a child lives in impacts hugely on the help provided by the Ministry of Education

Pat Newman, President of Te Tai Tokerau Principals Association says that the figures he has obtained from the Ministry show the average amount allocated for Interim Relief of a child with severe behavioural needs was $993.59 over all of New Zealand.

However depending upon which region in NZ the school was, the allocation ranged from $613.85 to 1529.16 pe child, and more mystifying, a child in Te Tai Tokerau, an area that is known for massive need for such help, only receives an extra $896.17!

How the Ministry can justify this occurring is mind boggling. Our child in Te Tai Tokerau gets $100 less than the average paid out across NZ!

How the Ministry can justify this occurring is mind boggling. Our child in Te Tai Tokerau gets only about 50% of a child in the highest paying area in NZ!

Now this has been brought to the notice of everyone, Te Tai Tokerau Principals is insistent that this iniquitous situation affecting our children in need detrimentally, is remedied urgently.

