Cobranding Marks Transition To A National Vocational Education Network

The transition of UCOL to Te Pūkenga – the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology is well underway, including a new co-branded look from May.



Te Pūkenga is the new national vocational education training network that includes all Institutes of Technology, Polytechnics and Industry Training Organisations.



UCOL Chief Executive Linda Sissons said the co-branded approach signals it is time to introduce Te Pūkenga to our students and stakeholders.



“From next year, all ākonga at our community campuses in Whanganui, Wairarapa, Horowhenua, Manawatū, and our online and in-work students, will be enrolled with Te Pūkenga. Our team will be here, as we are now, to help learners and employers to gain the skills and employees they need.”



Sissons said the creation of Te Pūkenga is the most significant change to vocational education in decades, and UCOL staff are right there helping to shape it.

“Many of our kaimahi are participating in working groups with colleagues around the country. They are shaping a network of on-the-job, on-campus, and online learning opportunities that will give learners more choices and flexibility in what, where, and how they learn.”

UCOL Head of Marketing & Brand, Tessa Lyons, said the team is taking a staged approach to the rollout of the co-brand. Digital and marketing activities will be changed first, along with new materials as they are replaced or reprinted.

“The UCOL brand is well known, we have taken great pride in it over the years, and it has served our communities well. Now, we are transitioning to co-branding before fully integrating the Te Pūkenga brand story. By this time next year, the Te Pūkenga brand story will be synonymous with learning and upskilling across Aotearoa.”

The Te Pūkenga logo is a visual representation of the base of Harakeke, the strongest part from which all other leaves grow. The logo symbolises strength and growth through separate strands being stronger together. The strands reflect all the organisations that are joining together as Te Pūkenga.

