Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

The University Of Auckland And Fiji National University Sign MoU

Monday, 9 May 2022, 6:06 pm
Press Release: University of Auckland

The University of Auckland) and the Fiji National University (FNU) on Friday 6 May 2022, signed a memorandum of understanding that will pave the way for greater academic cooperation. Its aim is to facilitate collaboration between staff, introduced joint research ventures and provide greater opportunities for student development.

The University of Auckland and the Fiji National University (FNU) on Friday 6 May 2022, signed a memorandum of understanding that will pave the way for greater academic cooperation.

Its aim is to facilitate collaboration between staff, introduced joint research ventures and provide greater opportunities for student development.

The partnership, led by Associate Professor Collin Tukuitonga and Associate Professor Stephen Howie for the University of Auckland, and Associate Professor Donald Wilson for FNU, comes after 18 months of work.

“The Memorandum of Understanding is a way to formalise all of the work that the University of Auckland and FNU will do together moving forward,” Dr Howie says.

“It also opens the door for wider relationship-building as it is an ‘Institution to Institution’ agreement rather than ‘Faculty to Faculty’, so it brings with it huge potential. It is a concrete expression of the University’s Taumata Teitei vision for partnership in the Pacific region.”

FNU Acting Vice-Chancellor, Dr William May, said that the MoU provides FNU with the opportunity to engage in collaborative research on national and regional priorities, and to build teaching and research partnerships.

“This partnership aligns with our five-year strategic plan that articulates the importance of conducting research with real-world impact, and of our regional outlook and engagement,” he says.

The MoU has undergone extensive consultation, involving staff across both universities.

As an alumni of the Fiji School of Medicine and current staff at the University of Auckland, Associate Professor Tukuitonga is excited about what the partnership means for the region and for both universities.

“Fiji School of Medicine has been producing doctors and health workers for the region and is an icon, so to be able to align to share and support each other is fantastic,” he says.

“It gives space for more relationships and for better support for trainees around the region. The hope is that with this MoU being signed, we will now be able to move forward with concrete actions that support both universities.”

Dr Wilson said it was a great beginning for FNU and one that would see tangible capacity being built in staff who supervise research.

“This MoU will begin a relationship of mutual benefits for both partners over the years; it will be a real benefit for the Pacific region,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 