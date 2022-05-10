Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Te Pūkenga Welcomes Boost To Trade Training

Tuesday, 10 May 2022, 3:35 pm
Press Release: Te Pukenga

New Zealand’s largest vocational education provider has welcomed the Government’s Budget 2022 announcement to put an extra $230 million into trades training.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins and Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni made the pre-budget announcement today, extending the Apprenticeship Boost, Mana in Mahi and Māori Trades and Training Fund.

Te Pūkenga Chair Murray Strong says the investment in work-based learning options would support the development of desperately needed tradespeople who can deliver the infrastructure needed to grow the economy.

"We need a highly skilled workforce to continue growing a productive economy that supports Kiwis to thrive. Te Pūkenga, through it’s subsidiary organisation Work Based Learning, is ready to contribute to accelerating our economic development," Mr Strong says.

Te Pūkenga Chief Executive Work-Based Learning Limited, Toby Beaglehole, says employers and work-based learners play a significant role in every part of our lives - through building homes and workplaces to maintaining the electricity grid and keeping us connected to the world.

"Almost 60 percent of vocational learning takes place in workplaces across the country - which means employers play a really critical role in our nation’s skills development. Recognising the effort and investment of employers is a key step in supporting a highly skilled, thriving workforce," Mr Beaglehole says.

"As a country, we need to maintain a pipeline of talented, engaged learners who are supported - by the system and by their employer - through nationally recognised qualifications that value their skills and experience.

"Equipping the next generation with the expertise to thrive, and supporting employers to pass on their experience can only be good for all of us," he says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Te Pukenga on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 