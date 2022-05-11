NZTSOS TO APPEAL Justice Cooke’s Ruling

NZTSOS Inc. (New Zealand Teachers Speaking Out with Science Incorporated) has today instructed its legal team to file application to appeal Justice Cooke’s ruling against the society in April this year.

NZTSOS had until today to decide whether they would appeal the ruling by Justice Cooke.

Following their AGM in April, members of NZTSOS overwhelming decided to appeal. The society, which represents a large sector of education were opposed to the mandatory vaccination orders made under the COVID-19 Public Health Response Act 2020. Members are adamant that the ORDER is not a ‘reasonable and demonstrably justified limit of rights under the New Zealand Bill of Right Act 1990’ and therefore must be challenged at every turn.

Mike Shaw Deputy Chairperson of NZTSOS said. “We will not stand by and let this Government or any Government, trample on our lawful rights and freedoms under the NZ Bill of Rights. If we are complacent now, then what are the next freedoms under this Act that can be side-lined. We are also concerned that this Government may choose to bring the mandates back for the education sector”.

He went on to say, “Having consulted our legal team, regrouped, and engaged the services of a QC we believe we are able to mount a creditable challenge to Justice Cooke’s ruling”.

© Scoop Media

