Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Digital Badges Awarded To Online Learners

Monday, 16 May 2022, 5:24 pm
Press Release: eCampus NZ

Several vocational education providers across New Zealand are now awarding graduates with digital badges, electronic credentials that can be shared and verified online.

Ara, Toi-Ohomai, NMIT, NorthTec, UCOL, WelTec & Whitireia, Otago Polytechnic, and EIT all offer courses through their online learning service, eCampus NZ.

Now all learners using the service will receive a digital badge upon completion of their qualification in addition to their parchment certificate or diploma.

Digital badges are gaining popularity as a way to showcase skills and achievements online. They can easily be added to social networking profiles such as LinkedIn, email signatures, resumes, and websites and shared with colleagues, employers, and family members.

Current and potential employers can verify the qualification and see an overview of what has been learned by clicking on the badge.

"While they are already used quite widely, I expect to see digital badges continue to gain traction over the coming years. While these particular badges reward the completion of a qualification, we are also seeing increased demand for credentials that recognise ‘right-sized’ learning and training opportunities," said eCampus NZ Chief Executive Pamela Simpson.

Simpson believes digital badges complement traditional paper certificates nicely.

"Digital badges can be used to reward achievements of any size, from single learning outcomes to the completion of in-house training and professional development. They are very user friendly and can be shared and verified easily, making them valuable to job seekers, professional development and compliance managers, and career-changers,""

Learners will be notified about their new digital badge once they complete their qualification.

Anyone interested in learning more about digital badges for their staff development can contact eCampus NZ.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from eCampus NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 