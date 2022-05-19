Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Universities’ Budget 2022 Funding Doesn’t Even Keep Up With Inflation

Thursday, 19 May 2022, 7:10 pm
Press Release: Universities New Zealand - Te Pokai Tara

Aotearoa New Zealand’s universities are disappointed that despite their potential to be the key to improving wellbeing, addressing climate change and positioning the country for post-pandemic success, Budget 2022’s tiny funding increases won’t even allow them to keep up with inflation.

Research and teaching in New Zealand’s eight universities are major contributors to almost every spending initiative in Budget 2022, yet are barely mentioned and again have not received the funding increases they need to fully serve New Zealanders, says Universities New Zealand – Te Pōkai Tara Chief Executive Chris Whelan.

“Finance Minister Grant Robertson says New Zealand’s strong economy ‘means we can invest to do the basics right’ in education. He talks about the country’s economic security depending on transitioning to a high-wage, low-emissions economy. He highlights the importance of resilience and ‘putting an intergenerational lens on investments’.

“Why then is he continuing to neglect investment in one of the best mechanisms New Zealand has to achieve these and most other priorities in Budget 2022?”

The Government directly or indirectly controls 75% of university income through Student Achievement Component (SAC) funding, the annual maximum fee movement and Crown research funding.

Although universities’ operating costs in the past 15 years have increased by more than 80%, SAC funding has increased by just over 50%. Budget 2022’s SAC increase of $29.892 million to $1,463.1 million includes a 1.2% increase from January 2022 and 2.75% from January 2023. This is well below inflation, with the consumer price index increasing 6.9% in the March 2022 quarter. Universities’ expenditure in any case exceeds inflation, because of the more expensive nature of the items they have to pay for.

“Borders may be reopening from 31 July but universities have a hard battle ahead rebuilding their international student numbers after the impacts of Covid-19. Yet the Government is reducing funding for international education from $38 million to $35 million,” says Mr Whelan.

Research-wise, universities welcome the new allocation of $40 million over the next four years to create a ribo-nucleic acid (RNA) development platform.

“Universities will also be here to contribute to other Budget 2022 research priorities and may receive funding to do so. But there is only a 0.1% increase forecast for our biggest and most important research funding source, the Performance-Based Research Fund, from $303.97 million to $304.17 million.”

Mr Whelan says universities also welcome the Government’s focus on better and more equitable school outcomes, building science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM) capability for Pacific peoples and prioritising young people’s mental wellbeing.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Universities New Zealand - Te Pokai Tara on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 