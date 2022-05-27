Talented EIT Tradespeople Honoured At Rotary Trade Training Awards

Tim Farrell (left) receives the Top Overall Apprentice for 2021 Mike Davis Memorial Cup from the President of the Rotary Club of Greenmeadows, Jenny Robertson, at the Rotary Club of Greenmeadows and EIT Hawke’s Bay Trade Training Awards 2021 this week. Looking on is EIT Chief Executive Chris Collins.

The achievements of a talented group of tradespeople who learned their trades at EIT, were recognised at the Rotary Club of Greenmeadows and EIT Hawke’s Bay Trade Training Awards 2021 this week.

The Awards, in their 44th year, were established in 1978 by the late Jim Callinicos who was the second President of the club and former President of the Motor Trade Association.

The event at the Napier War Memorial Centre on Wednesday night (25 May) was attended by EIT Chief Executive Chris Collins, as well as the Mayor of Napier, Kirsten Wise, and the Mayor of Hastings Sandra Hazlehurst. The guest speaker was Hannes White, Managing Director of Reset Electrical Ltd. In total 34 students were recognised for their commitment, passion and excellence.

Chris Collins says the annual awards are a recognition of the talent coming through EIT and showed that there were many career paths available with the right training.

“Congratulations to all the winners and we wish them well in their careers. Our thanks to the Rotary Club of Greenmeadows for organising these awards each year and to all the sponsors of the scholarships handed out. Our thanks also to industry and employers who are here who provide work-based learning opportunities for our trainees and apprentices. We appreciate all of your support.”

The Mike Davis Memorial Cup for Top Overall Apprentice, named after a former Greenmeadows Rotary President, went to Tim Farrell, who was chosen from all the award winning apprentices. He also won the award for the Award for the Top EIT Hawke’s Bay Apprentice in the New Zealand Certificate in Plumbing, Gasfitting and Drainlaying [Level 4] 2021.

In 2018 he joined Advanced Plumbing as an apprentice and immediately showed huge promise. Tim is very proud of his work and expects a lot of himself and also those who work with him, always striving for the absolute best.

EIT Plumbing, Gasfitting and Drainlaying Tutor and Programme Coordinator Chris Olsen says Tim is a diligent and capable apprentice.

“Throughout his time at EIT he has displayed not only a willingness to learn but also to help and support his peers in both theory and practical tasks. Tim has shown he will succeed in his trades and also has a bright future due to his thirst for knowledge and being a genuine, honest and ‘nice guy’.”

The EIT School of Trades and Technology Certificate of Excellence was awarded to Ben Robinson, who is enrolled in the EIT Managed Apprentice [Level 4 Programme] and is also at K3 Kahungunu Property. He also won the award for EIT Hawke’s Bay Top Student for the New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trade Skills [Level 3] Carpentry Programme, which he completed last year.

EIT School of Trades and Technology Certificate of Excellence was awarded to Ben Robinson (centre) at the Rotary Club of Greenmeadows and EIT Hawke’s Bay Trade Training Awards 2021 this week. With him is the President of the Rotary Club of Greenmeadows, Jenny Robertson, (Left) and EIT Chief Executive Chris Collins (Right)

Ben, who is a graduate of the Hawke’s Bay Schools Trades Academy, which is delivered at EIT, organised work experience with Mark Boys Builder and worked over the 2020 / 2021 holiday break before he entered the Construction Level 3 programme.

He secured part time work during his full time studies, as well as working full time for Mark Boys Builder during the EIT term breaks. Mark Boys Builder is a firm advocate of the EIT Carpentry Level 3 programme and has employed previous graduates.

EIT Carpentry Tutor and Programme Coordinator Tom Hay says Ben is extremely hard working and his practical work and theory studies was also to a high standard.

“ His attendance and attitude on the Construction Level 3 Programme was excellent.”

Todd Rogers, Head of School, EIT School of Trades and Technology says: “The aim of the awards is to honour the achievements of young tradespeople and to help them pave their way with thousands of dollars in scholarship money sponsored for local by local businesses.”

The President of the Rotary Club of Greenmeadows, Jenny Robertson, says the Club is delighted to still be part of these Training Awards after 44 years.

“The trades industry is forever highly respected, and these students venturing into the world of work, will be vital in shaping and serving our communities.”

The award categories included Hairdressing, Barbering, Hospitality, Automotive, Carpentry, Joinery, Electrical, Engineering and Plumbing, Gasfitting & Drainlaying. Sponsors of the Awards were Wella Professionals; Maxim Barbers; Master Electricians; Unison; Ideal Electrical Supplies; Repco; MTA Assured; Reece; ATNZ; Competenz; EIT; Tumu; Southern Hospitality; Flight coffee; Hawke’s Bay Wine and Food Society and Rotary International.

© Scoop Media

