Studying Nursing Locally Just Got Easier

The opportunity to get ahead in a health career is about to get a whole lot easier, with UCOL offering more flexible learning options for Wairarapa residents to become an Enrolled Nurse.

UCOL’s New Zealand Diploma in Enrolled Nursing will equip you with the theoretical knowledge and practical experience needed for a successful career. The qualification meets the Nursing Council competencies for enrolled nursing and prepares you for practice under the direction and delegation of a registered nurse.

Tracey Cook, UCOL Academic Portfolio Manager Wairarapa Health & Sciences, said enrolled nurses’ work as part of a team to contribute to care planning and deliver nursing care to health consumers in community, residential and hospital settings. They are accountable for their nursing actions and practice competently in accordance with legislation, to their level of knowledge and experience.

“It’s the perfect time to enrol as if you are in the July intake, your fees for the rest of the year will be covered by the Government’s Targeted Training Apprenticeship Fund, and you might qualify for other subsidies that will make the course very affordable.”

UCOL Director Wairarapa Carrie McKenzie said being able to offer the new course is exciting for her team in Masterton.

“The new course is proving popular with 10 locals already signed up within days of the course announcement. UCOL is becoming more focused on helping people study while meeting and juggling their commitments at home and in their communities.

Carrie said those on the Enrolled Nurse programme can do all of the practical learning from our Wairarapa UCOL campus, guided by experienced Nursing Educators. For their theoretical component of study, ākonga will have face-to-face lectures on campus for the first time. And, we have a part-time option over three years.

About the programme: The Enrolled Nurse programme runs for 18 months and is divided into three main areas. A typical week includes 4 days in class, which includes simulated practice. There is up to 8 hours of self-directed learning in a week, which can be done in your own time. In between class, weeks there are 2-4 week blocks of placement, which are 40 hours a week. Within the 18 months there are 9 weeks of holidays and a further 5 weeks of independent learning/clinical catch up if needed.

Katlyn Wakefield (L) and Nicole Wakefield (R) who are studying a Bachelor Nursing at UCOL.

