Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

75th Birthday Celebrations For Hato Paora College

Tuesday, 21 June 2022, 11:15 am
Press Release: Hato Paora College

 

Hato Paora College, a Catholic Māori boarding school for boys in Feilding, will be celebrating its 75th Jubilee during Labour Weekend in October. It’s a milestone for the kura because it’s one of the few Māori boarding schools in Aotearoa to survive and continue to be operational.  

Principal Nathan Matthews, who attended Hato Paora College as a student in the nineties, says Māori boarding schools like Hato Paora have played an important role in Aotearoa, despite many of them being forced to close while others are struggling to remain open.  

“Māori boarding schools haven’t fared so well in recent times, it’s a celebration of us still being open and being an ongoing kura as an option for our communities. Māori Boarding Schools have played an important part in the development of Māori society, particularly through the 20th century. All the schools have contributed significantly to Māori leadership and continue to impact on Māori and New Zealand society,” he says.  

Located on farmlands in Cheltenham near Feilding, Hato Paora College was founded in 1948 by the Catholic branch the Society of Mary under the leadership of Marist priest, Father Issac Gupwell.   

The vision for the school was to create an environment for boys to grow into young men with strong te reo and tikanga Māori, to promote Catholic and Māori values, to provide a solid education and to encourage achievement and success.  

Matthews is one of the former pupils who benefited from the school’s teachings and returned as Principal in 2018. Other well-known former students include kapa haka composer Morvin Simon, the first Māori Catholic bishop, Max Mariu, and professional rugby players Shannon Paku and Otere Black. 

“A highlight for me was regularly being exposed to te reo and tikanga Māori, formally and informally. Above all else, was the camaraderie amongst the students and the development of lifelong friendships. We didn't have all the flashiest facilities or resources but we made the most of every situation,” Matthews says.  

The Labour Weekend celebrations include a formal banquet dinner, a karaoke night, an archive exhibition, a history book launch and a special mass.  

Chair of the organising committee, Tata Lawton, who is also a former pupil, says Hato Paora College has survived 75 years because of the support of many Māori communities in Aotearoa. 

“Hato Pāora has been fortunate in that its very existence is due to Māori communities, particularly Ngāti Kauwhata, Whanganui, Manawatū, Taranaki, Horowhenua and Hawkes Bay whānau. They have remained staunch supporters of the kura and what it stands for along with the legacy of those early Catholic priests and brothers.” 

The 75th Hato Paora Jubilee celebrations are from 21 – 24 October 2022. To register visit www.tinyurl.com/2t4dcsau or email jubilee@hatopaora.school.nz.  

For more information visit www.paora75.org.nz

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hato Paora College on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 