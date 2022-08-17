Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Government Is On Notice To Fund ECE Teacher Pay Parity In 2023

Wednesday, 17 August 2022, 6:10 am
Press Release: Early Childhood New Zealand

The Government’s half-kept promises on pay parity funding for early childhood teachers have created a dire situation for ECE services who are desperate to do right by their teachers.

Briefing documents released by Treasury yesterday show the Government reduced pay parity funding for early childhood teachers in its May Budget to limit its education spending.

“As an ECE membership organisation, we know our ECE services are desperate to pay teachers more but also keep fees affordable for whānau so no child misses out on early learning. Government is forcing them into an untenable choice,” Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ chief executive Kathy Wolfe says.

Kathy Wolfe said the Government had promised pay parity during the last election but so far delivered only half-kept pay parity promises in the 2021 and 2022 Budgets.

“It is a graphic example of how the skilled, degree-qualified and mainly female ECE workforce continue to be undervalued by government politicians and officials alike,” says Kathy Wolfe.

“Government keeps telling us they’ll deliver when in reality, inadequate ECE funding is ongoing and pay parity for teachers continues to be unaffordable for most ECE services,” she said.

“Unless the Government addresses the fundamental issue of adequate funding for ECE services to pay their teachers fairly, the critical shortage of ECE teachers will continue.

“The Government has one last chance to make good on its ECE pay parity promises in Budget 2023 – our ECE teachers and young tamariki deserve it.”

About Te Rito Maioha

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand is a leader in early childhood and primary education – growing teachers, leaders, knowledge and bicultural practice so every child learns and thrives.

As a membership organisation we are a strong voice for young children and quality education, advocating for the ECE sector and connecting our members with the latest sector-related issues, policy and professional development.

As a specialist tertiary provider, we grow valued teachers, educators, leaders and experts with diploma, degree and postgraduate qualifications in early childhood and primary education.

