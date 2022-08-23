Te Pūkenga Set To Welcome Final Industry Training Organisations Into Work Based Learning

Three final Transitional Industry Training Organisations (TITOs) are set to join Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning Limited, following the recent signing of their transfer agreements.

Careerforce, HITO (New Zealand Hair, Beauty and Barbering Industry Training Organisation), and Primary ITO (Primary Industry Training Organisation) will all formally transition between 1 September and 1 October. Once transitioned, they will become business divisions of Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning Limited (WBL), a subsidiary of Te Pūkenga. A group of kaimahi (staff) from The Skills Organisation will also transfer to business divisions within WBL in September.

These TITOs will join five business divisions already transitioned into WBL- Competenz, Connexis, BCITO, MITO and ServiceIQ. Once the final transitions are complete, work-based learners will make up over half of Te Pūkenga network.

"Increasing the focus on work-based learning is a key part of the Reform of Vocational Education (RoVE). It recognises the importance of on-the-job training and how it will support learners to gain the skills that Aotearoa New Zealand needs now and for the future," says Acting Chief Executive Peter Winder.

"Our integrated vocational education system will enable learners to learn in ways that work for them, giving them the opportunity and flexibility to earn while they gain valuable skills that reflect the changing world of work."

The project to transition these TITOs into Work Based Learning has benefited Te Pūkenga network by adding:

140,000 learners

1,400 full-time equivalent (FTE) kaimahi

over $300 million in funding allocation from the Tertiary Education Commission.

With the TITO transition project nearing completion, focus now shifts to transition the Work Based Learning subsidiary into Te Pūkenga. This second stage of transition will bring Te Pūkenga closer to becoming an integrated vocational education system of on-the-job, on-campus and online learning across Aotearoa New Zealand.

"Throughout this mahi, we will continue to develop, build and maintain strong relationships with employers and industry who are pivotal partners in everything we do," says Toby Beaglehole, Chief Executive Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning Limited.

"Industry view and employer expertise is vital to the design and delivery of services we provide. Our mission is to support employers to help them teach and train better and easier.

"I’d like to recognise and thank the small but dedicated project team who have been working to get this mahi across the line over the past 18 months. There’s been a tremendous amount of work required by everyone involved, and we’re looking forward to formally welcoming these final TITOs into our whānau."

