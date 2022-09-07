Whitireia And WelTec Host Interactive Events At Recent Open Days

Following three years of disruption to Open Days, Whitireia and WelTec went all out this year to ensure prospective students could learn about the variety of programmes on offer, and have fun while doing it.

In the month of August, three Open Days were held at Whitireia and WelTec’s regional campuses in Porirua, Petone, and central Wellington. Secondary schools also joined in, with students attending from colleges in Porirua, the Hutt Valley, Wellington, and the Kapiti coast.

“It was fantastic to have all of the Open Days take place in one month uninterrupted by COVID,” says Rebecca Davidson, Marketing Manager at Whitireia and WelTec. “And with our transition to Te Pūkenga from the start of September, timing was perfect to reinforce to our communities what we offer here as the regional provider of skills-based training in the Wellington area.”

“We created interactive hubs which made it easier for visitors to navigate our spaces, and really get a sense of what each programme is about,” says Rebecca.

At the Porirua campus, visitors could get their blood pressure checked and watch a paramedic demonstration at the Health Hub, or use virtual reality sets to explore IT student work at the Innovation Hub. The Learning Shop, which provides guidance and support on work and study, also had a stand offering information and advice, as well as t-shirts, and other giveaways.

In Petone, the trades tutors demonstrated ‘tools-of-the-trades’ and led tours through the building sites and workshops, while the Māori and Pacific dance group brought energy to the central exposition area.

At the Hospitality campus, 52 Cuba street, visitors could join in to make flatbread with the chef tutors in the commercial kitchen, and enjoy student-made mocktails and coffees in the on-site coffee shop - the Latte Lab.

At Te Auaha campus, 65 Dixon street, visitors were welcome to a free barbering service from student barbers, and see hairdressing students style masterpieces in the salon area. Or watch a range of performing arts - from theatre, films, dance, DJs and bands; those interested in visual design could join a creative workshop.

“We want to ensure that anyone aspiring for a qualification and pathway to employment in the Wellington region knows our doors are open,” says Mark Oldershaw, Manahautū Executive Director at Whitireia and WelTec. “The Open Days were a fantastic opportunity to inspire and encourage people to take the next step on their learning or work journey, and it was wonderful to be able to do this in person, and on campus, after so much disruption over the last three years due to lockdown restrictions.”

Further information

Applications for enrolment in 2023-starting programmes are open online at whitireiaweltec.ac.nz.

