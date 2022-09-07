UC Research Finds Solutions To Universities’ Pay Gap
New research into gender pay equity in Aotearoa New Zealand universities from the University of Canterbury (UC) explores interventions that will improve representation of women at higher levels of academia and therefore address pay equity.
Levers of change: Using mathematical models
to compare gender equity interventions in universities
by Professors Alex James and Ann Brower was published by
Royal Society Open Source today. The research builds on the
authors’ previous work published in 2020 which found that
over her career, a woman employed on academic staff at a New
Zealand university can expect to earn about $400,000 less
than a man.
“It’s not new to find
a gender pay gap; we’ve known this for decades,”
Professor Brower says. “What’s important now is to find
out what to do about it. Our research is globally unique
because we measured research performance and put people into
categories. From there we could find out which of these
three levers works best for the different categories. So,
our research should give universities a plan of
action.”
The study was the first of its
kind to differentiate between moderate and high achieving
researchers, based on national Performance Based Research
Fund data. The authors concluded that for academics who
focused on research, fairer hiring practices would influence
pay parity, but for moderately achieving researchers,
changes to promotions processes would have a positive change
impact.
The authors argue that time will not
bridge the gender representation gap in academia and call
for bold action across three levers of change – hiring,
promotion and attrition.
The study found that the women made up 25% of professors at UC, much improved from 3% in 2005 but still a long way behind men at the top academic level. The gap persists despite women making up more than 50% of postgraduate students in many disciplines for many years, yet remaining over-represented at the levels of lecturer and senior lecturer. UC was representative of the tertiary sector.
UC Tumu Whakarae | Vice-Chancellor Professor Cheryl de la Rey welcomed the findings and commended Professors James and Brower for taking on the challenge of investigating women academics’ representation and pay equity.
“This is
an important issue across universities and across society,
here in Aotearoa and internationally as well. At UC we are
committed to actions that will improve recruitment and make
promotions processes more transparent. The insights from
this study will make a positive difference for women
academics and add to initiatives underway at UC to address
equity for all of our community.”
UC has been investing in equity transformation for over a decade but there are persistent gaps that challenge the University to critique and improve its current approaches, as shown in a recent comprehensive Equity Review.
The gender pay
gap study combined research performance scores from across
the country with 20 years of anonymised data from
UC.
The authors will present their findings
to UC’s senior leadership and Heads of Schools to increase
awareness of actions individuals can take to support
organisational initiatives that will improve women
academics’ representation at UC and across the university
sector.
“In terms of making a difference it’s now up to universities’ hiring and promotions processes,” Professor Brower says.