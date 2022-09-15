Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Indigenous Leaders To Speak On Constitutional Change

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 10:29 am
Press Release: University of Auckland

Radical change is needed to address fundamental shortcomings in Aotearoa’s constitutional structure and to realise Māori rights and aspirations, says legal academic Dr Claire Charters (Ngāti Whakaue, Tūwharetoa, Ngāpuhi, Tainui).

However, two questions remain: What would a te Tiriti-based constitution look like, and how do we realise it?

To consider these questions and generate transformative, practical and robust options for constitutional transformation in New Zealand, Dr Charters is bringing international thought-leaders, Indigenous peoples from around the world, and Aotearoa-based experts together to take part in the 2022 Constitutional Kōrero at the University of Auckland.

"The wānanga will provide an opportunity to learn about how Indigenous peoples in other countries are reflected in constitutions and what lessons they might provide for constitutional transformation here in Aotearoa.”

When it comes to constitutional change, Charters says there are many examples to look to, including the self-determination of American Indians, modern treaties in Canada, jurisdictional authority in Latin America, Indigenous parliaments in Sámi territories in Scandinavia, and consent requirements in Philippine law.

Keynote speakers at the Constitutional Kōrero include Indigenous rights activist Elisa Loncon Antileo, who belongs to the Mapuche people in Chile, distinguished professor S. James Anaya who participated in the drafting of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and Dr Ramy Bulan, an indigenous Kelabit researcher and activist from Borneo, whose work has centred on creating awareness on Indigenous peoples' legal issues in Malaysia.

Charters says the conference will give attendees opportunities to engage with legal and academic experts and to hear options for constitutional transformation to realise Māori rights within te Tiriti o Waitangi, He Whakaputanga and the United Nation’s Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. 

"There is a growing awareness of the fragile foundations underpinning our Constitution, in particular the illegitimate means by which sovereignty was asserted over Aotearoa and the ongoing effects of colonisation," says Charters, who is part of the steering group working to produce a draft national plan to realise the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People. 

"We need to keep working together to find a way forward."

Learn more and register for the 2022 Constitutional Kōrero.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from University of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 