BM And Yoobee College Of Creative Innovation Join Forces To Address Digital Skills Gap

Yoobee College of Creative Innovation (Yoobee), New Zealand’s largest specialist creative and technology tertiary education provider, has partnered with tech giant IBM to launch a comprehensive skills-orientated training programme, empowering learners to excel in today’s high-demand technology industry.

IBM SkillsBuild for University Students, created by IBM, helps tertiary students and providers to prepare for the changing world of work by providing free learning, support and resources to upskill in the technology sector of the 21st century.

Yoobee is incorporating IBM SkillsBuild into its Bachelor of Software Engineering degree at its campuses in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

IBM SkillsBuild will deliver the artificial intelligence and cybersecurity elective courses as part of the Yoobee Bachelor of Software Engineering, equipping students with in-demand skills spanning Information Technology, Gaming, and App Development.

Ana Maria Riviera, CEO at Yoobee College of Creative Innovation, says: “In today’s world, where rapid technological innovation and automation is constantly challenging traditional ways of working, as tertiary providers, we need to think differently about how we equip our students for the reality of the workforce and address skills shortages.”

“This collaboration with IBM will allow Yoobee to proactively align its Bachelor of Software Engineering programme with industry needs, guided by the trusted expertise of IBM.”

IBM SkillsBuild will leverage IBM’s networks and open-source technology to enhance the Yoobee Bachelor of Software Engineering programme with uniquely crafted learning experiences that integrate a balance of theory, hands-on labs and industry case studies that reflect real-world challenges.

Upon completion of IBM SkillsBuild training, students will receive an IBM Digital Badge Certification in Data Science, AI, and Cybersecurity on top of their Bachelor of Software Engineering degree. IBM digital badges allow employers to easily find and recruit Yoobee graduates with the specific qualifications they are looking for – giving the students a competitive edge in the workforce.

According to the Summer 2022 Fortune/Deloitte CEO survey, over 70% of the world’s chief executives at major corporations say the digital skills gap will cost businesses trillions by the end of the decade, and warn the skills gap will worsen without intervention from industry.

“If we are going to be successful in advancing technologies such as Cloud, AI and Cyber Security, and training people to apply it to civic, social and business challenges, it will require us to partner with key institutions like Yoobee,” says Paul Burton, General Manager at IBM Asia Pacific.

“The IBM SkillsBuild for University Students’ courses equip students with real world applications of technologies thus preparing them for the future workforce. This partnership with Yoobee is designed to advance this critical agenda.”

About Yoobee College of Creative Innovation

Yoobee College of Creative Innovation is New Zealand’s largest specialist creative and technology college providing leading creative and technical talents. With programmes in Animation, Film, Design, Technology and Creative Industries, Yoobee is an interdisciplinary college with seven campuses located across New Zealand. With more than 30 years of collective experience, Yoobee attracts and trains the country’s top creatives and IT professionals into rewarding careers.

https://www.yoobee.ac.nz/

