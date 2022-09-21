Poutama Reo Provides Unity Of Purpose In Te Reo Māori Revitalisation

Schools, boards, whānau, hapū iwi and learners working alongside education agencies

Te reo Māori Improvement journey for all learners in English-medium schools.

Building communities that helps strengthen te reo Māori across every English-medium school in Aotearoa.

Encourages everyone to build capability with a focus on participation and progression in te reo Māori regardless of individual starting points.

Poutama Reo was developed by Te Pou Mataaho, Evaluation and Research, Māori, the Education Review Office. Informed by: - a body of research, from a range of collaborative opportunities across the Education Sector, and with whānau, hapū and Iwi - external experts, with language acquisition knowledge, teaching and te reo Māori expertise

Equity and excellence, barrier free access to Māori language, culture and identity for all students is a step closer with today’s launch of Poutama Reo the improvement journey for te reo Māori in English-medium schools. It will also benefit whānau, hapū and Iwi.

"Poutama Reo places mana whenua at the forefront. Iwi in Aotearoa, have their own strategies to support te reo Māori revitalisation, and this document, asks leaders and boards to acknowledge the presence of iwi, and actively work to support their aspirations for te reo Māori. Hapū and iwi are critical to the success of te reo Māori within their rohe and across education," Associate Education Minister Kelvin Davis said.

Poutama Reo, the Te Reo Māori Quality Framework supports the government to implement and realise the goals outlined in Maihi Karauna, the Crown’s overall language revitalisation strategy. The tool was developed by Te Tari Arotake Mātauranga, the Education Review Office, in collaboration with the education sector and external experts.

Poutama Reo has evolved from research into the provision of te reo Māori in English medium schools. The new framework has been trialled in pilot schools across Aotearoa to test its integrity, workability, and responsiveness.

Poutama Reo helps to ensure that all learners experience success on their journey to learn and use te reo Māori. It enables access to quality learning opportunities, whilst creating a shared experience of language and culture. One that allows all learners to connect more deeply to te reo me ona tikanga Māori and will facilitate deeper understanding, empathy, shared experience, equity and excellence in schools, in homes and beyond," Minister Tinetti said.

"Education sector agencies play a critical role in supporting te reo Māori acquisition and revitalisation in educational pathways. To name a few, the Education Review Office, Ministry of Education, the Teaching Council, the New Zealand Qualifications Authority, and the New Zealand School Trustees Association are here alongside schools, boards, whānau, hapū and iwi and learners. While the Taura Whiri, and other important guests guide and support," Minister Davis said.

"Poutama Reo is a significant lever for change. It is designed to provide positive outcomes for current and future learners of te reo Māori. It is our hope that it will also create equity and barrier free access for all learners of te reo Māori. Poutama Reo has the ability to evolve organically and move as the sector develops. It is a document that ensures continuous reflection and improvement," Nicholas Pole, Chief Executive of ERO said.

Poutama Reo is available on the ERO website by clicking here.

© Scoop Media

