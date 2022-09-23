Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

NZEI Te Riu Roa Supports Students Striking For Climate

Friday, 23 September 2022, 5:37 am
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI Te Riu Roa is standing with students as they strike for climate justice across the country today. Students are calling for urgent action on climate change with rallies inWellington,Tāmaki Makarau,Ōtautahi,New Plymouthand other locations across Aotearoa.

“We support the School Strike 4 Climate demands and we stand in solidarity with the students to demand the government take bolder action on climate change,” says NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford.

“The government is making good progress on climate policy, but the seriousness of the climate crisis requires that we step up the level of urgency.”

Strikers in Wellington will meet at Parliament to hand over their demands including free public transport for all, halving the dairy herd, and investing in safe walking and cycling routes.

“We also need to see more progress on planning for a just transition. Where is the plan to ensure that those most affected by climate change including workers, Māori and Pacific communities and disabled people – are not left behind?” Mr Rutherford says. 

“We also need to see a comprehensive strategy for climate change education both in classrooms and the wider community." 

NZEI Te Riu Roa staff and members will be joining the rally at Parliament from 12pm.

