New Scholarship To Upskill ECE Staff Working With Pacific Children

Te Rito Maioha has launched the new Oceania Scholarship for early childhood staff and teachers working with young Pacific children and their families.

“As a leading bicultural provider of early childhood teacher education and development, we’re passionate about growing a culturally responsive early childhood workforce for all children,” says Kathy Wolfe, chief executive of Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ.

“We want to support and encourage early childhood staff to strengthen their cultural knowledge and practice in navigating early childhood education with Pacific children and families.”

Applications for the Oceania Scholarship are open on Te Rito Maioha's website: Oceania Scholarship (ecnz.ac.nz)

The scholarship will pay course fees for early childhood teachers or staff to study the NZ Diploma in Early Childhood Education (Pasifika) with Te Rito Maioha.

The diploma is an online level 5 programme designed for both qualified and unqualified early childhood teachers or staff working in ECE centres. It builds knowledge of Pacific ways of knowing and being to effectively engage young Pacific children and fanau.

“It offers professional development for qualified teachers or, with some courses counting towards a teaching qualification, a pathway for unqualified ECE staff to become teachers.”

More information: Oceania Scholarship (ecnz.ac.nz)

About Te Rito Maioha

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand is a leading provider of early childhood and primary teacher education, new knowledge, best practice and advocacy. As a specialist tertiary provider, we grow skilled, qualified early childhood and primary teachers with a range of undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate qualifications. Our research and new knowledge shapes teacher education, professional development and best practice. As a membership organisation we advocate for high quality early childhood education where all tamariki can learn and thrive.

