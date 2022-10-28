New Evaluation Of School Learning Support Roles Points To Need For More Of Them

Tamariki are missing out on getting the learning support they need to thrive, a new evaluation of school learning support roles shows.

Only 2 in 5 schools can currently access Learning Support Coordinators and the evaluation should now unlock funding for more of them, NZEI Te Riu Roa said today.

Learning Support Coordinators (LSCs) are an in-school roles that ensure learners with disabilities, neurodiversity and other additional learning needs get the help they need.

When government announced the roles in 2019 they said further roles would follow once the evaluation process had been completed. This has now happened, and so we need to move on ensuring all schools have access to them, said NZEI President Liam Rutherford.

“The Learning Support Coordinator evaluators said that schools they spoke to value the contribution of LSCs, but many were mindful that they have a resource that other schools with similar or more needs do not. They said this was unfair, and they’re right,” Liam Rutherford said.

“Tamariki can thrive when their teachers, principals and support staff are well supported and fairly paid with the time to teach. Where they also need additional learning support – it needs to be accessible, and for many it’s simply not available.”

Liam Rutherford said that the report’s findings that Māori medium schools told reviewers that the model did not work for them was an important point that needed to be picked up urgently in considering what learning supports are available in schools.

“Any future decisions around learning support needs to ensure that secure work for those supporting tamariki is paramount. Government is currently considering their response to both the Highest Needs Review and new ways to fund teacher aides, a chronically insecure workforce. Ensuring regular secure work for all in this sector must be a key focus,” Liam Rutherford said.

© Scoop Media

