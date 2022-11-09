One-third Of People Who Identify As LGBT+ Hold A Bachelor's Degree Or Higher

For the year ended June 2021, 33.9 percent of those who identified as LGBT+ held a bachelor’s qualification or higher, compared with 27.7 percent of those in the non-LGBT+ population, Stats NZ said today.

Much of this difference was explained by the LGBT+ population being more likely to hold a postgraduate qualification, with 19.3 percent doing so, compared with 12.2 percent of those in the non-LGBT+ population.

The proportion of people with a bachelor’s degree was similar between the LGBT+ and non-LGBT+ populations, at 14.6 percent and 15.5 percent, respectively. These rates have been adjusted for age.

