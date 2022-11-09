Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

One-third Of People Who Identify As LGBT+ Hold A Bachelor's Degree Or Higher

Wednesday, 9 November 2022, 10:48 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

For the year ended June 2021, 33.9 percent of those who identified as LGBT+ held a bachelor’s qualification or higher, compared with 27.7 percent of those in the non-LGBT+ population, Stats NZ said today.

Much of this difference was explained by the LGBT+ population being more likely to hold a postgraduate qualification, with 19.3 percent doing so, compared with 12.2 percent of those in the non-LGBT+ population.

The proportion of people with a bachelor’s degree was similar between the LGBT+ and non-LGBT+ populations, at 14.6 percent and 15.5 percent, respectively. These rates have been adjusted for age.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:
 

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Statistics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Stardome Observatory: Last Blood Moon Until 2025

A blood moon at midnight tonight will be the last total lunar eclipse we’ll see until 2025. More>>


Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 