Principals Reject Government Offer, Send Negotiations Back To Table

Tuesday, 29 November 2022, 11:47 am
Press Release: NZEI

Primary and area school principals from across Aotearoa have rejected a Ministry of Education offer to settle their collective employment agreements and unequivocally told the Government it is time to take action now to fix the education system.

The ballot closed on Sunday night following three days of union meetings for NZEI Te Riu Roa principal members last week.

It follows a decision by primary and area school teachers to also reject the offers made on behalf of the Government and to ask the Ministry to re-enter negotiations for a better agreement.

“It was pretty clear that principals up and down the motu were frustrated with what the Ministry offered,” NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford said. “It did little to fix any of the unresolved issues that principals have around work demands and allowing them the time to be education leaders.

“It is fair to say that many members expressed feelings that the Government does not seem to be listening or taking these issues seriously. But it’s not restricted to us – look at the health sector and other areas of public service.

“Our principals were on the front line of the pandemic and the Government needs to recognise the stress they have been placed under for the past three years. That was on top of years of cumulative stress that has built up because of the under investment in education and a seeming lack of will to fix the system.

“That’s why they think that the time is right for the Government to take action now.”

Mr Rutherford said that principals had also discussed and voted on plans for further action this term and in the new year if the Government does not improve their offers following further negotiations.

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

