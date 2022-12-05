New Open Polytechnic/Te Pūkenga Te Reo Māori Certificate Provides A Foundational Step For Ākonga

Open Polytechnic/Te Pūkenga is now accepting enrolments into its new online Te Pōkaitahi Reo (Reo Rua) (Te Kaupae 1) - New Zealand Certificate in Te Reo (Bilingual) (Level 1).

This programme has been created for ākonga (learners) looking to upskill by learning introductory te reo Māori at a foundational level through a te ao Māori lens.

Delivered online so that ākonga can study where and when it suits them, the programme has been embedded within a Māori worldview, to include a holistic language approach to learning te reo Māori.

Open Polytechnic/Te Pūkenga, New Zealand’s specialist provider of online and distance education at tertiary level, has developed the certificate, after substantial engagement with stakeholders.

According to Open Polytechnic/Te Pūkenga Academic Staff Member for Te Reo Māori Cherie Toatoa, “there are opportunities for ākonga to listen, speak, watch, read and write te reo Māori at a foundational level within the programme.”

“All language modes have been included to provide a rich experience for ākonga as they embark on their te reo Māori journey with us,” Cherie says.

“This certificate was built as a foundation programme grounded in te ao Māori. Emphasis is placed on the culture and worldview that is embedded within te reo Māori, as well as grammar and technical knowledge at a foundational level. This certificate provides ākonga with knowledge surrounding the language and its rooted relationship to te iwi Māori, the indigenous people, the land and the spaces of Aotearoa New Zealand.”

Te Pōkaitahi Reo (Reo Rua) (Te Kaupae 1) - New Zealand Certificate in Te Reo (Bilingual) (Level 1) is NZQA accredited and made up of four 15 credit courses.

General Manager of Open Polytechnic/Te Pūkenga business division, Dr Caroline Seelig, says the programme will open up opportunities for ākonga across the motu to gain understanding and knowledge of te reo Māori.

“Because the programme is online, and can be studied part-time, we are able to offer ākonga the flexibility to engage in their learning at a time and place that suits them,” says Dr Seelig. “The foundational understanding and awareness of te reo Māori that ākonga will gain will benefit not only them, but also their whānau and communities, and may also complement their current skills and knowledge in their area of employment.”

For more information, or to enrol, visit: http://bit.ly/3tX91OO

About Open Polytechnic/Te Pūkenga

Open Polytechnic is a business division of Te Pūkenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, together with all other polytechnics in New Zealand. As New Zealand’s specialist provider of open and distance learning, Open Polytechnic/Te Pūkenga enrols over 35,000 mainly part-time ākonga per year. The majority of ākonga are adults, combining work and study.



