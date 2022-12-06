Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga Recognised With LearnX Platinum Awards

Aotearoa New Zealand’s Open Polytechnic, a business division of Te Pūkenga, has received the Platinum LearnX awards for Best Learning & Talent Development and Best eLearning Project for Pandemic/ Emergency eLearning.

The national online learning provider received these prestigious awards at the recent LearnX awards held in Australia.

“These distinguished awards are a wonderful recognition of the contribution Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga and our iQualify online learning platform made in supporting education organisations across New Zealand during the unprecedented COVID-19 national lockdowns,” says General Manager of Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga, Dr Caroline Seelig.

The iQualify online learning platform was developed in-house by Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga in 2014.

iQualify Executive Director, Fraser Kennedy, says the awards recognise the success in particular of the iQualify and Commercial teams at Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga who worked collaboratively and used their expertise to create and deliver a free online programme/digital package to all of those who needed it. “We made this available for organisations to use within 48 hours from when the first nationwide lockdown began in 2020, enabling organisations across New Zealand to seamlessly continue operating their business and support their learners to upskill and educate themselves during the pandemic.”

This online programme/digital package was offered for free to support education providers who had never taught online before, with 30% of organisations who took up the offer choosing to either move all of their learning online or adopting a blended delivery model once pandemic restrictions ended.

For more information about iQualify, visit https://www.iqualify.com/

About Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga

Open Polytechnic is a business division of Te Pūkenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, together with all other polytechnics in New Zealand. As New Zealand’s specialist provider of open and distance learning, Open Polytechnic | Te Pūkenga enrols over 35,000 mainly part-time learners per year. The majority of learners are adults, combining work and study.



Website: www.openpolytechnic.ac.nz

About iQualify

iQualify is a SaaS learner experience platform, or LMS allowing users to create courses, engage learners, assess instantly and reward with digital badges. With social learning at its heart, iQualify gives you the tools you need to create and sell courses that engage and inspire.



Website: www.iqualify.com

