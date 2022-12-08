Scholarship Recipients Shine Bright

“Shocked” and “stoked” were the words used to describe the reaction of this year’s Diana and Colin Crombie Scholarship winners.

The coveted Hawke’s Bay tertiary studies scholarship managed by Hawke’s Bay Foundation and aimed at sons and daughters of hard-working families, has this year been awarded to Aria Southwick from Napier Girls’ High School and Sid Drinkrow from Napier Boys’ High. The successful pair are heading in two different directions with their studies, but selectors of the scholarship found several key attributes in common.

Hawke’s Bay Foundation Executive Officer Amy Bowkett sat on the interviewing panel and says both exhibited exemplary work ethics.

“Both Sid and Aria’s family showed a commitment to giving back to the community, and this shone through in their children. We hope that this scholarship will help Sid and Aria continue this good work after they complete their education.”

Selected from a competitive group of 25 applicants, Aria and Sid will receive $9,000 each over three years for tertiary education. Aria Southwick has always had a passion for working with children and plans to study a Bachelor of Nursing at the University of Auckland next year, while Sid has enrolled at Lincoln University to study a Diploma in Agriculture.

Aria says winning the scholarship will help fund her Hall of Residence, course fees and related costs.

“This scholarship means so much to me personally as I know tertiary study will be difficult financially. It is also been a huge confidence boost knowing that all the hard work I have put in during my high school years has been worth it. This has also meant a lot for my family as well as I am able to become more financially independent as I transition to life living away from home.”

“I’d love to one day work as a Paediatric Nurse on a children's ward or at a children's hospital. I then plan to go overseas and volunteer as a travel nurse to reach communities that lack the resources for proper health care. I want to become a nurse that demonstrates genuine connections with not only children but also their families and provide the best care possible.”

To save money for her studies, the keen sportswoman, baker and swim instructor has previously worked long hours in local packhouses picking and packing apricots and blueberries.

Farm hand and keen sportsman Sid Drinkrow from Putorino has been a boarder at Napier Boys’ Scinde House where this year he was made Young Farmers Club President. Outside school, Sid has been the caretaker at Putorino primary school since 2019 where his jobs have included mowing lawns, spraying weeds, water blasting and cleaning. Over the last two summers Sid has also run a crutching gang of his own, been part of a docking crew in Putere and Puketitiri and will this summer use his own dogs for general farm work in the district.

“Hearing that I had won, Mum and Dad were both pretty stoked and proud of me as I have worked hard to get to where I am now. I’d describe myself as a motivated and enthusiastic worker who has always worked during my school holidays. Growing up I was taught to work hard, knuckle down and complete a job that you have started, that’s been a big part of growing up in my family.”

Through a double Diploma in Agriculture and Farm Management, Sid plans to specialise in the management of a dry stock farm as a pathway to Farm Management.

“I’m extremely grateful for this scholarship and know how competitive it was to secure. The benefit to my family to help ease my financial situation is huge so thank you to the Crombies!”

