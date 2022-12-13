More Options To Study At UCOL Te Pūkenga Horowhenua In 2023

UCOL Te Pūkenga Horowhenua has expanded its study offerings for 2023.

Horowhenua construction students

Horowhenua learners can apply now for new programmes in conservation, automotive engineering, infrastructure works, and construction for 2023. UCOL Te Pūkenga is also bringing free te reo Māori programmes to Horowhenua.

The Horowhenua campus has added two new construction programmes. The New Zealand Certificate in Building, Construction and Allied Trade Skills is designed for learners starting in construction. The New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trades Supervision is aimed at current supervisors or builders who want to advance into a supervisory role.

Conservation workers who want to earn a formal qualification can enrol in the New Zealand Certificate in Conservation (Operations) (in work). There are also in-work cookery programmes, which are ideal for chefs and cooks who want to take their careers to the next level.

The New Zealand Certificate in Infrastructure Works prepares learners for employment in Horowhenua’s vital infrastructure works industry.

UCOL Te Pūkenga Horowhenua has also introduced the New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Engineering. This programme gives graduates essential skills for entry-level automotive engineering jobs. Graduates benefit from having core knowledge and skills when they start apprenticeships, and can complete their apprenticeships faster.

As well as these new programmes, the Horowhenua campus offers qualifications in beauty therapy, early childhood education, support work, nursing, and business administration.

Yvonne Seng, Kaiwhakahaere of UCOL Te Pūkenga Horowhenua, says there is great potential for growth in vocational training in the region.

“We are very excited to provide more education options for the people of Horowhenua, and in-turn add to the region’s skill pool.”

“We have had great success with learners moving onto employment or higher study. This semester, most of our early childhood education learners found relieving jobs through their work placements. A number of our beauty students have already found work or are self-employed. We have also worked with local organisations to assist our construction ākionga into employment.”

“We look forward to welcoming new learners through our doors in 2023.”

UCOL Te Pūkenga Horowhenua Programme Options - Enrol Now for 2023

New Zealand Certificate in Conservation (Operations) (in work) – Level 4

New Zealand Certificate in Beauty Therapy – Level 4

New Zealand Certificate in Business (Administration and Technology) – Level 3

New Zealand Certificate in Business (Administration and Technology) – Level 4

New Zealand Certificate in Cookery (in work) – Level 4

New Zealand Diploma in Cookery (in work) – Level 5

New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care – Level 3

New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care – Level 4

Te Reo Māori for Beginners – Adult and Community Education (ACE) programme

Te Reo Māori Intermediate – Adult and Community Education (ACE) programme

New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Support Work) – Level 3

New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Advanced Support) – Level 4

New Zealand Diploma in Enrolled Nursing – Level 5

New Zealand Certificate in Automotive Engineering — Level 3

New Zealand Certificate in Building, Construction and Allied Trade Skills – Level 2

New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trade Skills (Carpentry) – Level 3

New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trades Supervision – Level 5

New Zealand Certificate in Infrastructure Works – Level 2

