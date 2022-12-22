Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

EdTechNZ Calls For More Cybersecurity Resources And Training For Schools

Thursday, 22 December 2022, 6:38 pm
Press Release: EdTechNZ

The Education Technology Association of New Zealand (EdTechNZ) is calling on the Ministry of Education to improve software procurement policies and support for schools.

EdTechNZ Chair Evo Leota-Tupou said that “the Ministry takes a ‘hands-off’ approach to the way that schools acquire software, providing few standards or guidelines and very little by way of financial or training resources. This approach is completely inadequate in our hyperconnected environment with increased cyber risk.

“It is vital that the EdTech community and government work together to create appropriate standards and guidelines to mitigate these risks. In the last few months EdTechNZ and the Ministry have been working together evaluating the Australian ST4S framework for schools.”

Last year, EdTechNZ produced the Aotearoa EdTech Excellence report that highlighted these risks and recommended that the Ministry provide more training and procurement support for teachers and schools.

Report editor and EdTechNZ Council Member Dave Moskovitz added, “Without training and financial resources, schools can’t use or even afford modern solutions and rely on inexpensive outdated, and/or unmaintained software. Some of these insecure solutions come from New Zealand providers, but large overseas providers are not immune either, as shown by recent cyber attacks on government agencies using Microsoft and Citrix technologies. A recent report by Internet Safety Labs showed that internationally, 96% of school apps send kids’ personal data to potentially harmful third parties. This isn’t good enough by a long way. Cheap or free overseas software is failing our students.

“By and large, New Zealand learners are best served by well maintained contemporary New Zealand software solutions designed for local conditions and provided by New Zealanders.”

Leota-Tupou concluded that “We say we want our schools and learners to be digitally enabled. But as a country we need to provide the training and resources for them to do that safely. As educators we know that a lack of training and resources often results in poor choices. Let’s change that. Let’s support families, schools and teachers to understand how EdTech can have a significant positive impact on a child’s development, particularly in the area of language, literacy and numeracy development.”

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism for over 20 years

If you like what we do Become a supporter

Find out more
Find more from EdTechNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>

Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>



Howard Davis:
Aotearoa’s Native Plants & Birds

Te Papa Press publishes a pair of handy and beautifully illustrated guides to our indigenous plants and birds. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 