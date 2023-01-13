College Mergers: Why Are Colleges Failing?

In the past four years, there have been 21% more college mergers compared to the previous 18 years. Why is this happening? A big factor is the financial strain the COVID-19 pandemic had on colleges, creating a short-term crisis in 2020. Even with the government providing $76 billion to help colleges survive, about 500 4-year colleges and universities are at risk of closing in the near future.

Shrinking enrollment is another factor contributing to the increase in college mergers. Undergrad enrollment dropped by almost 10% since the pandemic began. Less high school graduates are immediately enrolling into college, causing a 16% decline in students attending 2-year colleges and a 6% decline in students attending 4-year colleges. In fact, about 40% of prospective students are delaying going to college due to financial difficulties or preference for in-person education.

Shifting sentiment has contributed to the struggle colleges are facing as more people consider a college degree “very important” in future success. Data shows that a sixth of college grads earn less than high school graduates even after working for 10 years. In the past two years, more than 10% of Americans who earned low wages were able to shift to highly-skilled jobs even without a degree and instead using online certifications.

Colleges faced hiring issues during the pandemic as well, resulting in universities forcing to furlough employees during pandemic shutdowns. Many of these people found new employment or retired early. Currently more than 50% of U.S. colleges are worried about providing education to students with current staffing levels, which puts these colleges at risk of noncompliance with federal and state regulations.

Although some colleges have closed, others choose to instead merge with other colleges to continue existing. The process involves several steps, including getting the proposed mergers approved by each institution's board of trustees as well as the accrediting bodies. Afterwards, other stakeholders such as business partners, faculty, and a;umni must also support the decision.

There are several different types of mergers colleges can carry out. Local mergers help nearby mergers bring economies of scale while helping campuses expand locally while international mergers are joint-ventures with foreign universities that can serve international students while expanding study abroad programs. Cross-country mergers are able to help colleges expand across the country, such as in 2021 when Boston’s Northeastern University acquired Mills College, a historic women’s college near Oakland, CA. As they’re called, online mergers allow universities to expand through small online institutions. Consolidation is another option that involves restructuring 2-year, 4-year, and dual mission colleges to help streamline operations and reduce competition for students.

In terms of the schools that are the most likely to depend on mergers to survive, public colleges and universities have recently faced the highest enrollment declines with an overall decline of 4.7%. However, smaller, less prestigious private schools are seeing greater than average enrollment declines as well. Also, about 43% of closing or merging institutions were Christian-affliated schools.

Mergers are a great option to help small colleges from permanently closing, but many still have a list of concerns. This includes losing identity through mergers as smaller schools are able to offer a unique student experience not found anywhere else. Loss of voice is another concern as merging with larger universities could possibly take away the voices of students and top faculty. Some are concerned about minority students facing a greater struggle to find their place in larger universities while others are worried about increased tuition and fees after a merger affecting people’s decision to apply.

Colleges need to adapt to the changes currently happening in the system, and this might mean considering a college merger.

© Scoop Media

