Te Rito Maioha Welcomes Jan Tinetti’s Appointment As Minister Of Education

Wednesday, 1 February 2023, 12:35 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood New Zealand

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand congratulates Jan Tinetti on her appointment to be the new Minister for Education.

“I look forward to working with Ms Tinetti, and hope that in her new role, she will continue to work to ensure the Prime Minister’s vision that every child in Aotearoa New Zealand gets the best start to their education and a sector that focuses on quality and has diversity for parent choice” says Chief Executive, Kathy Wolfe.

“It is crucial that affordable, quality early childhood education for all young tamariki is put to the front of the government’s policies” says Ms Wolfe.

“Quality early childhood education enables parents – especially women – to work, support their families | whānau and build careers knowing that their children | tamariki are learning and thriving. It sets young children | tamariki up for life-long success in learning and employment. It benefits the labour force, the economy, employers and business, and society as a whole.

“We call on Ms Tinetti to urgently invest in ECE and commit to the action that is needed now for teachers | kaiako and our young children | tamariki early childhood education and the success of future New Zealand.”

Te Rito Maioha also welcomes the appointment of Jo Luxton as Under Secretary of Education.

“As a qualified ECE teacher and former ECE centre owner, I know she will understand the issues facing ECE centres today and welcome her putting ECE at the forefront of government policy.” says Ms Wolfe.

About Te Rito Maioha

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand is a leading provider of bicultural early childhood and primary teacher education, new knowledge, best practice and advocacy.

As a membership organisation for ECE centres and kaiako, we are a strong voice for young tamariki and quality early childhood education. We advocate for our sector and connect our members with the latest professional development, issues and policy.

As a specialist tertiary education provider, we grow valued teachers, educators, leaders and experts with diploma, degree and postgraduate qualifications in bicultural early childhood and primary education. Our research and knowledge shapes teacher education, professional development and best practice.

