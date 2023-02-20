Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Skool Loop Says Cyclone Gabrielle Highlights The Importance Of Effective Communication Around Emergencies

Monday, 20 February 2023, 6:58 am
Press Release: Launch PR

Locally developed school communication app Skool Loop is calling on NZ schools to invest in tech that enables better communication in a crisis situation.

Its App, which allows schools to centralise communication in one place, has seen over 500 schools inform hundreds of thousands school parents via 962 push notifications over the past week alone. But it’s not enough!

Photo: Kenny Eliason / Unsplash

“Across community Facebook pages, parents from schools without appropriate communication mechanisms have been crying out for better school communication. It’s difficult to access emails when your home is flooded; and equally so, relying on class teachers to make contact with each student’s parent is labour intensive and time consuming at best. Push notifications to parents enable a school to communicate ‘school leadership to community’ in a reliable, fast manner so that everyone is on the same page,” explains Sharlene Barnes, CEO and Founder of Skool Loop.

Following the Christchurch mosque shooting in 2019, Skool Loop was used by over 20 Central Canterbury schools to inform parents that their children were safe when schools were locked down and parents couldn’t access them. This helped avoid panic; and ensured parents of the schools using Skool Loop were able to follow changing safety guidelines around the incident. Similarly, during the floods, schools using Skool Loop have been able to keep parents informed instantly and without multiple layers of ‘clicks’ in parent portals or other Student Management Systems that make navigating email notifications time-consuming for users in a crisis."

“Given increasingly volatile weather; and incidents of a globally unsettling nature, it’s time all schools invest in fast and concise communication - after all the Skool Loop App is free to all schools! Our technology is used in Australia, the UK, US and Fiji and it’s available to all schools in NZ.”

“In 2023, excel lists of emails and unreliable databases of phone numbers simply won’t cut it in emergencies. With technology like Skool Loop, communication is instant and doesn’t rely on mobile data,” concludes Sharlene.

© Scoop Media

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.

Support Independent Journalism

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a Member Find out more

Find more from Launch PR on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: The Menu Is A Dish Best Served Cold

Slicing and dicing the pretensions of haute cuisine, Mark Mylod skewers the egomania of bullying chefs and the captive consumers to whom they pander. More>>


Howard Davis: Something Is Happening Here

Dame Robin White was recently awarded an Icon Award in recognition of her fifty-year career of painting and printmaking that has helped shape a distinctive visual language for Aotearoa. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 