Whitireia And WelTec (Te Pūkenga) Launch First Micro-credentials For The Publishing Industry

In response to demand from organisations in the world of publishing and editing, Whitireia and WelTec (Te Pūkenga) has launched the first micro-credentials to support training and development in this sector. The two micro-credentials are NZQA-approved, with one covering grammar and punctuation, and the other copy-editing.

“There is a huge potential audience for these courses,” says Theresa Crewdson, a publishing tutor at Whitireia. “They are aimed at people already in the workplace who want to sharpen or develop their language skills, as well as people wanting to dip their toes into editing. The courses would be helpful for international students who want to brush up on their English.

“We put these together with strong support from the Aotearoa New Zealand publishing industry, who want a flexible, easy-to-access study and professional development option.”

Speaking on behalf of the Publishers Association of New Zealand, Claire Murdoch, Head of Publishing at Penguin Random House New Zealand says: “Publishers in Aotearoa keenly welcome the launch of these micro-credentials by Whitireia and WelTec. For a long time, we have sought to bring new people from diverse backgrounds into our wonderful industry and to upskill our mid-career people – wherever they might be based. We know the demand for this kind of learning is substantial. Whitireia’s expert publishing team has well-established connections to industry, and is superbly positioned to deliver high-quality tuition that will equip many more New Zealanders to work with words as part of their careers.”

“These micro-credentials are designed for self-directed study at your own pace,” says Theresa. “Each course will take up to 50 hours to complete through an online app called Moodle. A tutor will be available to support students in their studies. Participants have up to 10 weeks to complete each course, and we provide a suggested timeline for study. However, you can complete them more quickly if you want to.”

A micro-credential certifies achievement of a coherent set of skills and knowledge. It is smaller than a qualification and focuses on skill development opportunities not currently catered for in the regulated tertiary education system. Micro-credentials are worth 5–40 credits and are based on strong evidence of need from employers, industry and/or community.

"The micro-credentials are part of a suite of provisions from the Whitireia Publishing Programme.

Further information on the micro-credentials can be found here: https://www.whitireiaweltec.ac.nz/study-programmes/creativity/creative-writing-and-publishing/

