Pro Vice-Chancellor Pacific, Waipapa Taumata Rau, Congratulates New Pacific Leadership Appointments

The Office of the Pro Vice-Chancellor Pacific at Waipapa Taumata Rau, University of Auckland extends heartfelt congratulations to Distinguished Professor Steven Ratuva and Associate Professor Jacoba Matapo for their appointments as the inaugural Pro Vice-Chancellor Pacific at the University of Canterbury and Auckland University of Technology respectively.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Pacific Associate Professor Jemaima Tiatia, also serving as the new Chair of Te Pokai Tara - Universities New Zealand’s Komiti Pasifika, said that she saw the appointments as a hugely positive step forwards for Pacific communities across Aotearoa.

“The representation of our Pacific excellence and acknowledgement of such at the highest levels of education will not only serve our people here in Aotearoa but it will give back to our homelands in ways that are immeasurable.

“We are looking forward to working with both Distinguished Professor Ratuva and Associate Professor Matapo to advance and promote the collective national interests of New Zealand universities for any matters relating to the advancement of Pacific peoples”.

