Tertiary Studies Made Possible For High Achievers Facing Financial Barriers

The Milford Foundation has helped ease the financial burden of 15 young Kiwis pursuing their dreams to attend university this year, by awarding inaugural Milford Foundation Scholarships.

This is the first time the Foundation, established in 2021, has awarded scholarships as part of its philanthropic giving. Twelve scholarships were on offer for 2023; however, the Foundation received such a high calibre of applications it increased the available scholarships up to 15 with the help of three private sponsors.

The students were selected from across New Zealand and chosen not only for their potential to succeed in their studies, but also their participation in local communities and the ability to overcome obstacles and hardship.

Selected schools were asked to nominate students they felt would benefit from the scholarship, but who may not have otherwise applied. Working closely with school leadership, applicants were identified who had the capability to go on to study at university but not necessarily the means to do so.

“Many of the students have already faced challenges in life, and even so, have demonstrated strong academic ability,” says Milford Foundation Chief Executive Bryce Marsden. “Awarding these scholarships will allow them to focus on their studies.”

Each recipient will receive a flexible support package up to a value of $10,000 per year, for the duration of their undergraduate qualification; a pledge of almost half a million dollars for the inaugural cohort over the course of their studies. The funding can cover costs such as fees, living expenses, course materials, accommodation, and travel.

The Milford Foundation will also support the recipients by assisting them in their educational journey and career path throughout the coming years, which can include educational equipment, mentoring and support. Resources such as a folder of ‘Helpful Stuff’ has been put together by recent graduate employees at Milford Asset Management, to guide the first-year students as they navigate the ins and outs of university life.

Scholarship recipient Ashlin Chandra has been able to pursue her university dreams and is enrolled at the University of Canterbury to study law this year.

“Receiving the Milford Foundation Scholarship is a lot more than just receiving financial support, it also means that I have the full support from the Foundation,” says Chandra. “I hope to give aid and support for those who need it in my community, who struggle with the New Zealand legal system.”

The Foundation recognises that Youth, Education, and the Environment are the fundamentals for a sustainably positive New Zealand and it’s for these reasons, that it is heavily investing in these three areas. It believes every New Zealander has the right to a good education so that the dreams and ambitions of rangatahi can be fulfilled.

“If Aotearoa New Zealand is to continue to grow and develop a sustainable and vibrant way of life for our children, then investing in education needs to be a priority,” says Marsden. “Everything we need to fix in New Zealand’s society starts with the education of our youth.”

The selected recipients are enrolled to study at universities across New Zealand, including Massey University, Auckland University of Technology, University of Auckland, University of Waikato, University of Otago, University of Canterbury, and Victoria University of Wellington.

