Te Pūkenga Student Finishes 5th Out Of 50, Awarded Top Ambassador Prize In Global Young Chef Comp In India

Tuesday, 7 March 2023, 12:28 pm
Press Release: Whitireia and WelTec

The International IIHM Young Chef Olympiad global culinary event which took place in India has finished with young Wellingtonian and Whitireia and WelTec | Te Pūkenga student finishing 5th out of 50 contestants, and with three special awards.

As well as coming 5th overall, 21-year old Michelle Burling-Claridge was awarded: top ambassador, best hygiene, and sustainable practices.

The top three winning chefs were Emil Zeynalzade from Azerbaijan, Patiphon Lertsuakitti from Thailand and Naureen Shaikh from India.

“It's been a very successful trip and I am very proud of Michelle's achievements,” says Whitireia and WelTec | Te Pūkenga hospitality tutor Frank Prskawetz, who trained and accompanied Michelle. “In a nutshell: 28, 000km on the plane in just over a week with very little sleep but plenty of lovely food and many new friendships made with students and mentors from over 50 countries!”

“We are immensely proud of Michelle, our programmes and our tutorial kaimahi (team members) which continue to demonstrate world class status, and produce excellent chefs,” says Mark Oldershaw, Manahautū, Executive Director, at Whitireia and WelTec | Te Pūkenga. “A huge congrats to all involved.”

