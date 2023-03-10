McGuire Programme, “Stutter School” Is Coming To Christchurch, NZ – Press Release

Finally, the McGuire Programme is able to return to NZ, running is 2023 course in Christchurch.

This will run from the 14 June 2023 – 17 June 2023.

Our last course was in 2019, Wellington – which was a great success and brought a lot of people new found confidence and tools to become effective communicators. You may remember seeing us on the Project NZ, which was filmed during this course as well.

We are now taking enrolments for the Christchurch course, if you would like to apply – visit our main page for more information.

www.mcguireprogramme.com

