Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

McGuire Programme, “Stutter School” Is Coming To Christchurch, NZ – Press Release

Friday, 10 March 2023, 7:00 am
Press Release: McGuire Programme ANZ and Southeast Asia

Finally, the McGuire Programme is able to return to NZ, running is 2023 course in Christchurch.

This will run from the 14 June 2023 – 17 June 2023.

Our last course was in 2019, Wellington – which was a great success and brought a lot of people new found confidence and tools to become effective communicators. You may remember seeing us on the Project NZ, which was filmed during this course as well.

We are now taking enrolments for the Christchurch course, if you would like to apply – visit our main page for more information.

www.mcguireprogramme.com

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from McGuire Programme ANZ and Southeast Asia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: In Bed With Schoenberg at Circa

Dave Armstrong's play is essentially little more than a series of interrupted incidents and pleasant musical interludes. More>>

WOMAD: Youssou N'Dour Headlines

At 65, the legendary pioneer of African music is the biggest international star slated to perform at the 2023 festival so far. More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 