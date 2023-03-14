Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Top 20 Favourite Ice Cream Flavours For Young Kiwis Revealed

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 5:58 am
Press Release: CensusAtSchool

Cookies and Cream is the favourite ice cream flavour by far according to over 20,000 young kiwis who have already taken part in this year’s CensusAtSchool survey. Almost a quarter of students chose Cookies and Cream as their favourite flavour, followed by 18% who chose Chocolate, and 11% who chose Vanilla.

Top 20 Favourite Ice Cream Flavours

Cookies and Cream

Chocolate

Vanilla

Mint Chocolate Chip

Strawberry

Hokey Pokey

Goody Goody Gum Drops

Cookie Dough

Boysenberry

Salted Caramel

Mango

Mint

Caramel

Orange Chocolate Chip

Chocolate Chip

French Vanilla

Chocolate Fudge

Neapolitan

Gold Rush

Passionfruit

In October 2022, Tip Top announced that it would stop making Goody Goody Gum Drops and Cookies and Cream 2-litre ice cream tubs. Cookies and Cream also won the Kids’ Choice Award at the New Zealand Ice Cream Awards last year.

The unique insight comes from CensusAtSchool TataurangaKiTeKura, a non-profit, online educational project that brings statistics to life. Supervised by teachers, students from Years 3-13 anonymously answer questions in English or te reo Māori on digital devices.

The eleventh biennial edition of CensusAtSchool TataurangaKiTeKura is expected to have the highest number of schools, teachers, and students participating. More than 40,000 schoolchildren are expected to participate in CensusAtSchool this year.


CensusAtSchool TataurangaKiTeKura is hosted by the Department of Statistics at the University of Auckland in association with Stats NZ and the Ministry of Education. CensusAtSchool is part of an international effort to boost statistical capability among young people.


See the questions, which schools are taking part, and a live dashboard of results on CensusAtSchool’s website: www.censusatschool.org.nz.

