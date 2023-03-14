Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Te Pūkenga Business Student Wins Prime Minister Scholarship And Sets Sights On Japan

Tuesday, 14 March 2023, 12:47 pm
Press Release: Whitireia and WelTec

Max Stockley, has always had an interest in Japan, starting with Japanese pop culture when he was growing up in Hamilton as a teenager - now, in the final year of his degree, Max has secured an internship in Japan, as part of the Prime Minister’s Scholarship programme.

The Prime Minister’s Scholarships for Asia and Latin America are funded by the New Zealand Government and administered by Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao. Applications for the newest round have just opened, and run until April 23rd. Since 2013, the scholarships have enabled more than 2,400 New Zealanders to broaden their horizons through life-changing learning experiences in Asia and Latin America.

Max, who is majoring in sales and marketing as part of his Bachelor of Applied Business Management at Whitireia and WelTec | Te Pūkenga is particularly interested in digital marketing. The internships on offer as part of the Prime Minister’s Scholarship cover an exciting range of opportunities linked to the areas Max is studying, and he hopes it is a stepping stone to a permanent job in Japan.

The internships include: a sales internship at Fujikom, a solar engineering firm, a marketing internship with Dentsu Aegis, part of the Dentsu global advertising firm, a sales internship at BMedia, a digital advertising agency, a media internship with Havas, a multinational advertising company or a sales & marketing internship with Zaisan, a financial technology company.

“I did not think I would get through the first round of applications for the scholarship, but then they called me back for a panel interview, and when I got through to the final round - I couldn’t believe it,” says Max. “My tutor’s throughout my study have driven me to be able to achieve an opportunity like this. They were always pushing me to meet high expectations in study and life and I am truly grateful for their support.

“Now that I have won the scholarship I am incredibly motivated to complete my studies this year with the best grades and focus on a career in Japan via this incredible opportunity. I am super excited and feel very lucky,” says Max.

“Max is a high-achieving student who strives for excellence and is passionate about learning,” says Swati Puri, tutor at the Whitireia and WelTec | Te Pūkenga School of Innovation, Design and Technology. “This scholarship is a testament to his hard work and serves as an inspiration for others. We're cheering him on every step of the way as he embarks on his new adventure.”

Further information on the Prime Minister’s Scholarships can be found here:

Further information on business programmes at Whitireia and WelTec can be found here:

