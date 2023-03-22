UCOL Te Pūkenga To Celebrate New Graduates Across The Rohe

UCOL Te Pūkenga is set to celebrate 2051 new qualifications being awarded to graduates who are now equipped with the skills and knowledge that will help fuel our industries.

1501 graduates will walk across stages throughout Manawatū, Wairarapa, Horowhenua, and Whanganui between 23 March and 5 April to receive their qualifications.

Executive Director, UCOL Business Division, Brian Trott says graduation is a proud moment for both ākonga (students) and kaimahi (staff) alike.

“Graduation is the moment to recognise and celebrate the hard work, and dedication our graduates have put in throughout their studies in order to grow their skills and employability while continuing to grow as people.”

“While Graduation marks the end of our learners’ current studies, it is only the beginning of their journeys. Our graduates are talented and brilliant, bringing a level of dedication that sees them receive a high level of respect within their chosen industries,” says Mr Trott.

“Our graduation ceremonies have been on/off since 2020, so there is definitely a level of excitement for this year’s ceremonies to be able to properly celebrate our graduands.”

This year, our campus graduation will include the first cohort for the Bachelor of Social Services. This programme was introduced in 2020 and will see six graduates cross the stage in Manawatū.

1549 ākonga will be graduating across two ceremonies in Manawatū, including some in absentia. Of the ceremony awarding Certificates, the largest cohort (493) receiving a Certificate will be graduating from the New Zealand Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care Level 4 (In-Work Delivery). Of the ceremony awarding diplomas, degrees, and high qualifications, the largest cohort (97) will be graduating with their Bachelor of Nursing.

The Manawatū ceremonies will also see the first cohorts graduating from new programmes, the New Zealand Diploma in Cybersecurity and Bachelor of Social Services.

From UCOL Te Pūkenga Wairarapa, 189 ākonga will receive qualifications (including some in absentia), with the largest cohorts receiving a Bachelor of Nursing (21), and New Zealand Certificate in Apiculture Level 3 (17), respectively.

59 ākonga will be graduating from the UCOL Te Pūkenga Horowhenua campus (including some in absentia), with the largest cohort (15) have achieved their New Zealand Certificate in Health and Wellbeing (Support Work Strand) Level 3, delivered in partnership with the Horowhenua Learning Centre).

201 ākonga will graduate from our UCOL Te Pūkenga Whanganui campus (including some in absentia), with 35 receiving their Bachelor of Nursing.

Images: Graduates at ceremonies in 2021, the last time ceremonies were held for UCOL Te Pūkenga.

Horowhenua-Grad_2021.jpg | Manawatu-Grad_2021.jpg | Wairarapa-Grad_2021.jpg | Whanganui-Grad_2021.jpg

About UCOL Te Pūkenga: UCOL Te Pūkenga inspires ākonga (learners), businesses, and communities to succeed. We are a business division of Te Pūkenga – a strong, unified vocational education system that makes collaboration easier. UCOL Te Pūkenga is an educational institution with a history dating back to 1892 and has campuses in Manawatū, Whanganui, Wairarapa, and Horowhenua.

