UC Geography On The Rise In Global Subject Rankings

New international rankings have placed three University of Canterbury (UC) subjects in the Top 100 of all universities globally.

Geography YouTube video

UC Geography, Linguistics and Civil and Structural Engineering have been recognised among the Top 100 of global subjects in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World Subject Rankings, released today.

While the University has held Top 100 positions for Linguistics and Civil and Structural Engineering for some time, this is the first appearance by Geography, which has been on a steady rise in subject rankings, previously placing in the top 150.

For a university committed to the continuous improvement of its national and international profile, reputation and ranking, the results are encouraging says Tumu Tuarua Rangahau | Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research and Innovation, Professor Ian Wright.

“In order to produce world-leading graduates, we must provide a world-leading education,” he says.

“UC academics are at the forefront of knowledge in their fields, actively involved in research and publishing in areas of expertise and to see our subjects ranked among the top 100 globally proves we are moving in the right direction.”

The University currently boasts 11 subjects in the Top 250 world-wide, including Agriculture and Forestry, Geology, Geophysics, Communications and Media Studies, Law, Politics and International Studies, Earth and Marine Sciences, and Education along with its three Top 100 ranking subjects.

The results, determined by citation of research publications and academic and employer engagement, come at a time when the University is actively researching issues affecting us on a global scale, particularly the environmental impact of climate change.

“It’s clear that research leadership in critical issues is more important than ever, and I am proud to see the expanding emergence of climate, environment and sustainability-conscious research being recognised internationally, along with our consistently high performing subjects of Linguistics and Civil and Structural Engineering,” Professor Wright says.

The results follow QS inaugural World Ranking: Sustainability results in October 2022, which placed UC 11th in the world for Sustainable Education.

© Scoop Media