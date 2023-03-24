MAINZ Closure A Huge Mistake

Te Pūkenga has made a preliminary decision to axe the Music and Audio Institute of New Zealand (MAINZ) Auckland campus, the only music school in Tāmaki Makaurau that offers courses that prepare students for work right across the music industry. If confirmed, the decision will end 22 years of delivery and put 18 staff out of work.

Unlike other providers north of Hamilton, MAINZ, a campus of Invercargill’s Southern Institute of Technology, offers qualifications from level 1 right through to level 7 in music performance, composition, production, audio engineering, DJing, live sound and lighting.

Te Hautū Kahurangi | Tertiary Education Union Kaiwhakahaere | Organiser Jane Kostanich says “closing MAINZ is a huge mistake based on flawed rationale. The employer is blaming low student numbers and a need for heavy capital investment, yet there is insurance money on the way for equipment damaged by recent flooding which will cover captital requirements and our members have come up with a comprehensive plan to rebuild enrolments.”

A 121 page submission compiled by all academic and allied MAINZ staff contains testimonials from numerous businesses, academics, notable musicians, alumni and industry leaders who find the work the school does an indispensible part of Aotearoa’s music education landscape.

Kostanich says “it’s not good enough to respond to temporary dips in enrolments by cutting unique and valuable programes that contribute so much to the soul of Aotearoa. The solution is to invest, not cut.”

Staff have a week to convince Te Pūkenga to do the right thing and keep this iconic programme, with feedback sought by 4pm on Wednesday 29 March. Interested parties are invited to email Chief Executive Peter Winder and Executive Director (SIT) Daryl Haggerty.

